Play on! The Saudi national team accepts the challenge of Pakistanis Peshawar Zalmi to play friendly cricket matches

LONDON: Friday night in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad beat Al-Hilal 2-0 in the Saudi Classico thanks to goals scored in the first half from Abdulmohsen Fatallah and Saud Abdulhamid. The result means that Al-Hilal is still at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 48 points from 25 games, three ahead of Al-Shabab, who will face Al-Batin on Saturday. But now Al-Ittihad has also closed the gap to three points in third place.

However, there was a lot more to it, and there are five things we learned about the match.

1. Al Ittihad has lightened the title race

If Al-Hilal had won in Jeddah, the title race would not have been over, but it would have been a big step towards another championship.

Al-Ittihad would have been out and the victors would have moved six points ahead and while Al-Shabab has a match in hand, the matches are running up.

Now it is all in the air. Whatever happens tomorrow with Al-Shabab in Al-Batin, there are only three points that separate the top three.

Ittihad really has a chance, especially after beating the top two teams in the league within a month.

Whatever happens from now until the end of the season, all neutrals should be grateful for this result as it means there will be a lot of drama in the coming weeks.

2. Fatallah a hero at both ends of the field

Whatever coach Fabio Carille said before the game, there were concerns among Al-Ittihad fans about the absence of Ahmed Hegazi in the middle of defense.

The Egypt international has had a great season since arriving in October and was instrumental in the clubs revival.

With his usual defensive partner Ziyad Al-Sahafi also absent, Al-Hilals forwards must have rubbed their hands for joy, especially when substitute Omar Hawsawi left injured after just 11 minutes.

Substitute came Abdulmohsen Fatallah, who only played his second game of the season.

Not only did he help keep out the increasingly desperate Hilal attacks, but also opened the score with a powerful header.

Before the game, no one would have suggested that the 26-year-old would be the hero of the Classico, but he stepped in when needed, although goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe and the woodwork helped.

3. Carille wins the Battle of the Brazilians

Brazil exports a lot of talent around the world, but there was still talk in South America that the Saudi Classico had coaches from the country.

This time Fabio Carille beat Rogerio Micale.

It was the perfect performance of Al-Ittihad who was aggressive in the first half and then intelligently counterattacked after the break as Al-Hilal pushed forward with increasing desperation.

It was striking how well-organized Al-Ittihad was in the back, but flexible in attack, as demonstrated by the boss who put Fahad Al-Muwallad in a central role late in the match, where his speed stretched the Hilal defense.

The champions had the lion’s share of possession against the Tigers, but lacked creativity when it came to making Micales changes as predictable as much of the game.

Carille handled the absence of his star player Hegazi better than his counterpart the absence of captain Salem Al-Dawsari.

This was Micale’s first foray into this fixture, and the loss for the first time since 2016 will not have helped his reputation with fans.

4. Saud Abdulhamid meant his goal

The right back did not score much, had indeed only scored one goal before Friday, but he made a great appearance at the end of the first half.

Everyone picked up the ball a meter outside the area, about halfway between the touchline and the right corner of the penalty area, and waited for a cross.

Instead, he fired a shot into the near top corner, fooling Abdullah Al-Mayouf into the Hilal goal. He said after the game that this was not an attempt at a cross.

I saw that there was space there and I went for it, he told the television. It was a special purpose and will be remembered for a long time.

5. Al-Shabab must be able to handle the pressure

The Riyadh team have had a very impressive season, taking first place halfway through.

But just as the prize came into view, the shape faltered.

Only one point from the last three games has raised doubts among fans.

Now, however, Al-Shabab has a second chance and can take Al-Hilal to the next level with a victory over struggling Al-Batin.

This opportunity cannot be wasted, especially considering what happens next.

On May 7, the two best will meet. Basically, if Al-Shabab wins their next two games, they will be three points free on the top with four games to go.