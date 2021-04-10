Waverly football records first win | Sport

WAVERLY The story for the early 2021 spring football season for the Waverly Wolverines was their difficulty finding the end zone after long rides. However, the Wolverines remembered the recent battle in the Red Zone to mount an offensive at home, beating the Dryden Lions by a score of 55-12 to take their first win of the year.
We talked a lot about going out and stopped making excuses for why we weren’t successful and just running, and they performed really well tonight, Waverly Jason Miller said. It’s nice to come and win, especially for these young guys to get some experience.
The home team also saw a lot of production from younger players such as Freshman Jason Pipher, who caught the first three receptions in the game for 126 yards and two touchdowns, one for 52 yards and the other for 70. Those scores brought the Wolverines in at 14-0. the first six minutes of the game.
Freshman quarterback Joe Tomasso added a touchdown with his legs after using his arm on the first two. He was able to sneak into the end zone from four yards before getting another touchdown pass, just 14 seconds in the fourth quarter, sending a 10-yard pass to another freshman in Nate Delil for his first touchdown in his career to set up the Wolverines 28-0. .
The Lions had problems on both sides of the ball, enabling the Waverly offense to score twice, both in the second half. The offense had their struggles too, but showed signs of life through senior quarterback Brady Rose’s athletics. He used a 36-yard highlight worthy touchdown run, breaking seven tackles before spinning and diving his way up the pylon for the score.
Waverly then scored three times more for the long-awaited half-time.
Caden Wheeler concluded a run where he collected 52 yards himself with a five-yard touchdown run.
Less than two minutes later, Tomasso used the freshman’s connection again to find Pipher for his third and final touchdown catch in the first half alone. That time the strike came from 13 yards away.
Tomassos’ fourth and final touchdown pass came at the end of the second quarter when he thrust a fastball into junior Brady Blauvelts’s arms for the seven-yard score to bring the total to 41-6 at half time.
With the running clock and the 10-minute quarters in effect, the Wolverines slowed down their possessions in the second half. They were also able to play any player dressed in red at night.
Waverly scored again with the starters on the field when a long pass from Tomasso to Pipher down the right side resulted in a Caden Wheeler touchdown run of 11 yards.
Under 48-6, the Dryden soccer team used another score, this time through the air. Rose was able to find Ryan Wiser for the 11-yard score, which would be their final of the evening.
At the ensuing kickoff, Caden Wheeler decided he would score another as he took the kick 80 yards all the way to the endzone to hit the nail in the box for the Lions, giving the final score 55-12 in favor of the Wolverines. .
Rose was the lead rusher for the Lions, accounting for 38 rush yards on seven carriers. He also completed 6 passes on 17 tries for 61 yards while rushing and throwing each for a touchdown.
The Waverly offense had a field day when Tomasso finished the night with 15 completes on 19 passing tries to go along with 232 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
Pipher finished with 172 receiving yards from six receptions, while also bringing in three touchdowns. 126 of those yards came within the first six minutes of the game.
Wheeler had another impressive night on the ground without the presence of David Hallett. He was able to accumulate a total of 241 yards and score three touchdowns at the same time. 161 of them came to the ground from 16 carriers.
DJ Shaw led another strong defensive performance for the Wolverines with nine solo tackles.
The only great thing about this team is that they have been able to hold on from a 0-3 start, Miller added. They continue to work hard in practice and continue to do whatever is asked of them. Tonight we were able to reap the rewards by just sticking to it and being patient.
Dryden now drops to 0-3 of the season and will continue to look for their first win of the year next week when they take on Watkins Glen / Odessa-Montour at home.
Waverly now improves to 1-3 and will use this win as a turning point in the season. They will travel to Groton this Friday to take on the 1-2 Indians, who recently fell against Tioga last night.