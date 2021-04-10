Shady Side Academy boys confidently play tennis after unbeaten start | Trib HSSN

Through:



Credit to Shady Side Academy Adam Lauer is a member of the 2021 Shady Side Academy boys tennis team.

Shady Side alum Sam Miller took over the school’s boys tennis program last year and was two weeks into his tenure before the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports season.

A change in leadership and a lost season haven’t stopped the Bulldogs from getting off to a hot start in 2021.

After four games, the Bulldogs are undefeated and have built their record in a dominant fashion. They defeated Woodland Hills, Central Catholic, and Baldwin, 5-0, and Mt. Lebanon pushed them to the limit with a 3-2 decision after the Blue Devils’ third singles player had to withdraw.

“What’s great is that we’ve kept the line-up the same for the first four games,” Miller said. “But now that we have some practice time, we are going to try to see if someone else can participate, because the talent and desire is there from the guys on the outside who are now looking in.”

Senior captain Colin Gramley and Adeel Piracha, who played for the Section 3-3A singles title on April 8, set the stage for the Bulldogs in their unbeaten start. Senior Adam Lauer, who came second in the WPIAL individual golf championships last fall, also played for the tennis team and has given the Bulldogs a solid number 3 singles player.

Miller said sophomore David Mnuskin would also compete for a spot in the starting rotation this year, but a preseason injury will keep him out of the lineup. He would also compete for a base place as a freshman last year.

Sam Bitzer and Will Karet have played together at number 1 in doubles and freshman Chase Hartman, along with Thomas Certo, have retained second place in doubles. Miller said Maxwell Rost, Daniel Lee and Robert Brunins could also see time in the starting lineup.

Given their start and the talent they have, Miller said the Bulldogs play with confidence.

“We always want to play with a good level of confidence, day in and day out, while also realizing that the WPIAL and the state level are full of great teams, so we don’t want to take anything for granted,” said Miller. “But this early success, this 4-0 start, there is certainly a sense of confidence and a desire to build on it.”

That’s not all the Bulldogs have for them, as they also have a certain sense of motivation.

Two years ago, the Fox Chapel Bulldogs lost 3-2 in the WPIAL championship game. Last year they would have an even better team. So, with two seniors returning from that second place finish in the WPIAL, Miller said there is a certain drive among his players to get back to where they were in 2019.

“We felt that last year’s team was going to be a really good team too, and we know the WPIAL and even the PIAA is full of a lot of great players, but being that close is definitely a motivation,” said Miller. “Coupled with the fact that this will be their last foray as seniors, it is certainly motivating, and in practice they show the urgency and desire to get back to that level every day.”

Greg Macafee is a writer on the Tribune Review staff. You can contact Greg via email at [email protected] or via Twitter

