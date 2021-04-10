Franklin Regional Notebook: Hockey Panthers Reaches PIHL Semifinals | Trib HSSN





Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Franklin Regional's Dan Rafferty works the puck behind Hempfield's goal during a quarterfinal of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Belmont Complex. Franklin Regional won 4-3 in extra time. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Franklin Regional players celebrate Zachary Zeto's goal in their quarter-final of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup against Hempfield on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Belmont Complex. Franklin Regional won 4-3 in extra time.

The next The seventh-seeded Franklin Regional hockey team advanced to the semi-finals of the PIHL Class AA with an exciting jolt in the quarter-finals. Dan Rafferty thought it was just mid-overtime when the Panthers defeated No. 4 Hempfield, 4-3, at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning on April 5. Zach Zeto, Jeff Anderchak and Brett Bowser also scored for Franklin Regional (12-6-1), while Gunner Fulton put 14 of the 17 shots in the net. The Panthers, who have won two Penguin Cup titles, would meet Montour in the semi-final Tuesday at Alpha Ice, with the winner advancing to the title match at Robert Morris on April 20. With a 6-2 win over Mars on March 29, Franklin Regional closed a playoff berth after a year away from the postseason. The team finished second in the Southeast Division behind Hempfield. Luke Beatty had a hat-trick for the Panthers in the decisive victory. Net Profits Four Westmoreland boys’ teams have been ranked in the latest Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association polls. Penn-Trafford is # 4 in Class AAA, with Hempfield, Norwin and Latrobe checking in at 6, 7 and 8. In class AA Derry is in seventh place. Recruiting Franklin Regional senior basketball player Kadyn Hannah, who had a breakout season for the Panthers, will continue his playing career with La Roche. Hannah, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds per game, while shooting 57% of the field. • Abby Krieger, a senior at Franklin Regional, starts playing tennis at Grove City. On campus Tommy Kegerreis, a sophomore at Westmoreland County Community College, a Franklin Regional graduate, set a school record by going 6 for 6 in a 19-8 win over Kent State Tuscarawas in the second game of a Wolfpack sweep. Kegerreis had four basehits, a double and a 3-run homerun. In the two games, he finished 8 for 10 with two doubles and five RBI’s. • Former high school teammates played a key role for Washington & Jefferson’s linebacking corps in a 22-6 win over Geneva. Freshman Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) and sophomore Adam Rudzinski (Franklin Regional) combined 12 tackles in the win as W&J improved to 2-0. Johns had seven stops. • W&J senior golfer Ben Peticca (Franklin Regional) achieved a team-best score of 6-over-par 78 and tie for fourth place at the Westminster Spring Invitational. The presidents finished third overall. Ferrell wins the state title Franklin Regional’s Kayden Ferrell captured the Pennsylvania Junior Olympic state title on March 30 at 120 pounds in the 9-10 age group. He defeated West Shore’s Eli Phillips 2-1. Franklin Regional’s John Montgomery (95 pounds) came in third with a 4-2 win against Selinsgrove’s Crue Carter. In the 11-12 age group, Franklin Regional’s Titus Colangelo finished third with 70 pounds and Michael Ruane sixth with 95. Bill Beckner Jr. is a tribune review writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter Keywords: Franklin Regional







