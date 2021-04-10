Justice Rajan Gupta shows keen interest in reuniting the couple in Patiala | Chandigarh News







Expressed satisfaction with the closure of the Marital Rights Restitution Case. Judge Rajan Gupta said it was a matter of immense pleasure that Lok Adalat’s concept has reunited the couple and both expressed their agreement to live together for the safe future of their underage daughter through all the disputes pending before the Court. to avoid.

Referring to another example of fruitful results from the National Lok Adalat, Judge Rajan Gupta said that the land acquisition case brought before the court of Rajvinder Singh, additional district judge, Patiala regarding the land acquisition of Sanjivani Educational and Charitable Trust Chandigarh, has also been compromised in favor of the trust and long-running disputes have reached its logical end. Due to the dispute between the parties, one civil case, one case under section 138 NIA and further one FIR under sections of 120-B / 420 IPC, City Rajpura was also registered against Ramandeep Singh, one of the director of Trust and Manmohan Sharma, chairman of the Trust.

Patiala District and Sessions Judge, Rajinder Aggarwal, while providing information on the cases handled in the National Lok Adalat on Saturday, said that as many as 912 cases have been handled by the 12 banks set up in Patiala district in Patiala, Nabha , Rajpura and Samana. All types of cases except non-compound criminal cases were considered in these Lok Adalats, he added.

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Miss Parminder Kaur, CJM said that in the Patiala Sessions Division there were a total of 12 judicial banks, including nine in Patiala and one in Samana, Rajpura and Nabha. During this National Lok Adalat, cases under different categories were handled for amicable settlement and 912 cases were settled at a cost of Rs 7,90,25,47,505.

Judge Rajan Gupta said the primary purpose of the Lok Adalats is to settle the disputes amicably through compromise, to save the parties’ time and money, and to reduce the personal enmity between them. Punjab and Haryana HC Judge Justice Rajan Gupta went on to say that Lok Adalats have an effective success rate in matrimonial, check-bounce and motorcycle accident claim cases, including other cases. He called on the public that in matrimonial matters, for the betterment of children, parties must leave their egos and that they can opt for pre-litigation mediation, counseling and mediation procedures for a better future.

He also opened the Covid19 Vaccination Camp in the Courts Complex, organized by District Judiciary, Patiala for both the workers and members of the PATIALA: Long pending lawsuits against a few came to a logical end during the National Lok Adalat held in district courts, Patiala, then Justice Rajan Gupta, Judge Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh on a visit to the bank chaired by Harish Anand, Extra District & Sessions Judge, Patiala, showed keen interest in reuniting the pair by negotiating an amicable settlement between the duo.Expressed satisfaction with the closure of the Marital Rights Restitution Case. Judge Rajan Gupta said it was a matter of immense pleasure that Lok Adalat’s concept has reunited the couple and both expressed their agreement to live together for the safe future of their underage daughter through all the disputes pending before the Court. to avoid.Referring to another example of fruitful results from the National Lok Adalat, Judge Rajan Gupta said that the land acquisition case brought before the court of Rajvinder Singh, additional district judge, Patiala regarding the land acquisition of Sanjivani Educational and Charitable Trust Chandigarh, has also been compromised in favor of the trust and long-running disputes have reached its logical end. Due to the dispute between the parties, one civil case, one case under section 138 NIA and further one FIR under sections of 120-B / 420 IPC, City Rajpura was also registered against Ramandeep Singh, one of the director of Trust and Manmohan Sharma, chairman of the Trust.Patiala District and Sessions Judge, Rajinder Aggarwal, while providing information on the cases handled in the National Lok Adalat on Saturday, said that as many as 912 cases have been handled by the 12 banks set up in Patiala district in Patiala, Nabha , Rajpura and Samana. All types of cases except non-compound criminal cases were considered in these Lok Adalats, he added.Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Miss Parminder Kaur, CJM said that in the Patiala Sessions Division there were a total of 12 judicial banks, including nine in Patiala and one in Samana, Rajpura and Nabha. During this National Lok Adalat, cases under different categories were handled for amicable settlement and 912 cases were settled at a cost of Rs 7,90,25,47,505.Judge Rajan Gupta said the primary purpose of the Lok Adalats is to settle the disputes amicably through compromise, to save the parties’ time and money, and to reduce the personal enmity between them. Punjab and Haryana HC Judge Justice Rajan Gupta went on to say that Lok Adalats have an effective success rate in matrimonial, check-bounce and motorcycle accident claim cases, including other cases. He called on the public that in matrimonial matters, for the betterment of children, parties must leave their egos and that they can opt for pre-litigation mediation, counseling and mediation procedures for a better future.He also opened the Covid19 Vaccination Camp in the Courts Complex, organized by District Judiciary, Patiala for both the workers and members of the Bar in coordination of the health department, Patiala. He also inaugurated the De-Stress Room for the judges. In the De-Stress Room arrangements have been made of Table Tennis Carrom and Chess etc.

