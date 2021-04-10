Florida Panthers take over Brandon Montour from Buffalo Sabers for the third round





The Florida Panthers took over defender Brandon Montour from the Buffalo Sabers for a third-round pick in 2021, the teams announced on Saturday. Montour, 26, is an attacking right-back who was able to fill a void with Aaron Ekblad for 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken leg. At the time of his injury, 25-year-old Ekblad had a Norris Trophy-caliber season for the Panthers in late March, with 11 goals and 11 assists in 35 games. “Brandon is a skilled and talented right-wing defender who will have an immediate impact on our club,” said Panthers GM Bill Zito. “His two-way ability and his ability to play important minutes make him an exciting addition to the Panthers.” The Panthers are 11-26-4, level with defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning in points. Florida is third in the Central Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes (who have 57 points and two games in hand) and Tampa Bay (56 points, one game in hand). Montour is in the last year of a contract that pays him $ 3.85 million annually. He was acquired by the Sabers from the Anaheim Ducks on the 2019 trade deadline. Montour has five goals and nine assists in 38 games for Buffalo this season. His most prolific NHL season was in 2017-18, with 32 points in 80 games for Anaheim. Montour is the third Saber to trade ahead of Monday’s NHL trading deadline. Goalkeeper Jonas Johansson was sent to Colorado, while center Eric Staal was traded to Montreal. Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams may not be ready yet. Winger Taylor Hall, who signed an $ 8 million deal with the Sabers last off-season, is also expected to be moved. The Sabers now have nine draft picks in 2021, including two in the third round. The Sabers were one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season. After an 18-game winless streak, the longest of the salary limit era, and the sacking of coach Ralph Krueger in March, Buffalo is poised to miss the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. It is the longest drought after the NHL season.

