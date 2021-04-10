HCA AGM: Another stormy session on the cards | Cricket News





HYDERABAD: The Telangana Supreme Court order is a much-needed boost to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohd Azharuddin ahead of the cricket organization’s 85th AGM to be held at RGIC Stadium on Sunday.

Azharuddin received a lot of heat from members when the ratification of the appointment of justice (retd) Deepak Verma as Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer was in dire straits at the AGM held on March 28. issue, the AGM was postponed to April 11 to finalize the remaining business agenda. As agreed in the meeting, the agenda for phase II starts from item 6. Items 1-5 were all agreed, endorsed and approved by the members, Secretary R Vijayanand had stated in the April 1 notification.

Although the Supreme Court categorically stated in its order that Justice Verma’s nomination was made by the Apex Council, it had accused Vijayanand of plotting with Budding Star CC to delay Justice Verma’s nomination. The court also knocked Vijayanand off for his malicious intent to cover up wrongdoing of the unlawful acts.

Azharuddin had maintained that the Apex council had decided to appoint Verma and that everything had been done properly. However, Vijayanand and the rest of the elected members of the Apex council had stated that they had only discussed and not appointed the Ombudsman, as should be done at the AGM.

The court ruling makes it clear that the Apex Council was a party to the decision and clears Azharuddin from the case. The AGM will be held on Sunday, but how and what went on during the matter remains to be seen. There is a lot of uncertainty right now as everyone has to pursue their own agenda, an office holder told ToI on Saturday.

Although the court has cleared the deck for Justice Verma, Azharuddin will still have to refer the case to the AGM and be ratified. The court has only ruled on the legality of the appointment, but the members will still have to ratify or approve the appointment, according to a former office holder.

It has been learned that both groups have called for a meeting of HCA members on Saturday night to get support for their positions.

This time, however, the focus would be on Vijayanand and the court’s indictment against him. Some members are concerned about the way Vijayanand has handled the matter. It is a clear violation of the HCA constitution and there is no reason why the secretary and all Apex Council members who supported him should not be banned, former EC member RM Bhaskar said.

When Babu Rao, Chitti Sridhar and myself (all EC members) were suspended when Arshad Ayub was president for questioning screwing up accounts, why can’t Vijayanand and the others be suspended for discrediting the HCA and illegal / carried out illegal activities, Bhaskar asked.

We are going to ask members to suspend Vijayanand and the others for their misdeeds, said C Babu Rao.

Members argue about the appointment of the Ombudsman, but no one is talking about the appointment of the CEO and the CFO. The association functions without these key officials, who should lead the organization. It is very important that these personnel are appointed immediately as they have the authority to sign checks as well. It is unfortunate that unauthorized persons are signing the checks, a former office holder said.

Sunday seems like a stormy affair.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos