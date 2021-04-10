St. Anthony Holds Own in Loss vs. Orange – The562.org





The challenge was free for St. Anthony (2-2) on Friday night, with undefeated Orange High coming to Clark Field for the Saints Senior NIght. Even without a few key starters, the Saints fought well against the Panthers’ familiar onslaught in a 42-12 defeat. The Orange (5-0) averaged over 49 points per game that started the game, and certainly had their share of the big plays in the passing game, but the Saints fought for 48 minutes, keeping the Panthers just eight points in the second game. half – their lowest point total in the second half of the season. We gave up 42, but the irony is that we played great, said St. Anthony head coach Mario Morales. I think this is probably the best effort we’ve had in a long time because there they have great athletes and they throw the ball like crazy. They have a lot of capable guys with speed and you can see there are Division I kids over there, they’re just another level, but our defense just got stuck there. Overall, I am so defensively happy with them. That’s one of the best defenses I’ve seen since getting here. The Saints entered the game without starting with quarterback Joey Howorko and key lineman Eric Suluai, both of whom were out injured. The Saints were unable to deliver much offense, but did break a number of plays in the current game. Sone Aupiu brought his signature tenacious run to a total of 39 yards on nine heavy loads to go along with a 10 yard reception. Aupiu was also great in his linebacker position, along with Anakin Aupiu, who were both active all night against a high-flying Orange attack. Support The562.org Panthers quarterback Daylen Pedroza was 20/34 for 299 yards and 4 TDs, all of whom came in the first half. He also carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards and a score. The Panthers ran for 248 yards on 32 carries, led by 92 yards on 10 carries from freshman Kobe Boykin, who also added 59 yards on five catches. The Orange hit the scoreboard within the first minute and drove the length of the field in four plays to take a quick 6-0 lead. The Saints’ defense kept the Panthers off the scoreboard for the rest of the quarter, but the Orange went out for 28 runs in the second to blow open the game. Their first two second quarter scores came from short fields created by St. Anthony sales, and shifted momentum to attendees. Pedroza handed out two touchdown passes to Issac Adetoye and one to Raymond Casillas and Jonathan Smith in the first half. St. Anthony was able to answer back with less than a minute to the first half clock when sophomore Drelonde Johnson kicked off a touchdown to get the Saints on the scoreboard and make it a 34-6 game at the break. The Saints would hold the Orange scoreless in the third quarter and scored in the second play of the last frame when junior Daniel Franklin went 55 yards for a score. The St. Anthonys defense got a few fumbles in the second half and ended up with nine tackles for loss and a few sacks on the night. The next game for the Saints, a road game against competition rival La Salle next Friday, while the Dutch team visits Santa Ana for their competition final. VIDEO: St. Anthony vs. Orange, football PHOTOS: St. Anthony vs. Orange, football

