WTA and ITF increase ranking points at World Tennis Tour events in 2021





The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have announced that the WTA ranking points awarded at ITF World Tennis Tour events will increase for the remainder of 2021. The WTA and ITF said the adjustment will help address the current disruption to the WTT calendar due to COVID-19, as well as the reduction in gaming options. Tournaments running from April 5th are included. The WTA ranking points are increased to W80 level via W25, while the points on the higher category W80 + and W15 events remain the same. The ranking points at ITF World Tennis Tour events for women will return to the original level from January 2022. The WTA and ITF said the changes are intended to support lower-ranked players by providing opportunities to progress up the rankings. The changes are part of changes to combat the impact of COVID-19 on the Getty Images rankings “The ITF recognizes that points earned at ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour events are a critical path for players to reach the highest levels of professional tennis,” said Jackie Nesbitt, Director of ITF Circuits. “The WTA and their Players Council have listened to and are sympathetic to the issues lower-ranking players are facing right now, while COVID-19 continues to disrupt the WTT calendar. “The solution provided allows players to earn additional rankings points and promotes rank progression. “We are grateful for the WTA’s consideration and cooperation in providing additional ranking points at this level.” The move follows adjustments to the WTA ranking system amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 season. The changes will allow players to carry over 50 percent of their 2019 ranking points earned at ITF World Tennis Tour events from March to December in 2019 for an additional 52 weeks through 2022. Points earned at ITF World Tennis Tour events in 2020 will remain on the system for 104 weeks. The changes raised concerns that lower ranked players would face further challenges as they climb the rankings, with the highest ranked players being able to keep their points for a longer period of time.







