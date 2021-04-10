Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for April 10

On Saturday, there is an NHL schedule of eight games starting at 7:00 p.m. ET DraftKingsThis article provides DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

The Red Wings come second to last in this match in goals per match and have only scored more than two goals once in the past six matches. In total, Red Wings matches have scored five or fewer goals in six of their eight most recent matches. The Hurricanes are also leaning more towards doom lately, with four of their past six games scoring five goals or less as they begin to take advantage of getting a healthy Petr Mrazek ($ 8,500) back in the net. The one below is available at reasonable odds and it is definitely the bet that I focus on most in this game.

The Blackhawks make for a great opponent if you’re targeting the over of a player SOG prop as they allowed the second most SOG per game this year. Atkinson starts this season with an average of 2.9 SOG this season and has managed to grab three or more SOGs in four of his last five appearances. The over-prop here is a good value at -125 as Atkinson continues to play solid minutes, including time for the power play for the Blue Jackets.

Top Line stacks

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirby Dach ($ 4,000) Patrick Kane ($ 7,800) Alex DeBrincat ($ 7,400)

The Blackhawks finally got some much-needed help back in the middle with Dach’s return to the lineup. Dach comes to this game with just three points over his first seven games of the year, but the youngster has seen his minutes come up lately as he played 19 minutes or more in each of his past three games. He managed to score nine SOGs and a goal over that period and looks like great value here at $ 4K flat. One of the reasons he’s such a great target is that he’s playing alongside Kane once again, both on equal strength and power play. Kane enters this game in a bit of a minor slump (just two points in his past four games), but still averages 13.1 DKFP per year and is generally a good target when priced below $ 8K , especially against people like Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have been a great target for stopping attackers all season long and are competing in this game as they have allowed the seventh most scoring opportunities of the season as well as the fifth SOG against per game. This line has a great advantage in this place, especially for a high volume shooter like DeBrincat, which now has a point-by-game pace after a slow start. Use the value with Dach to stack and attack this weak Columbus team.

Superstar to Target

Kevin Fiala, Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues ($ 6,100)

On a night when you pay for people like Connor McDavid ($ 9,200) or Auston Matthews ($ 9,300) is probably a popular move, but a more balanced approach could be key to building solid rebellious setups in GPPs. Fiala comes into this match with 11 points and has an average of 15.1 DKFP over his past 10 matches. After a slow start, the winger has recently found his groove, taking a hat-trick against the formidable Avalanche just two starts ago.

Minnesota was waxed last night against the Blues, who remain a great opponent for opponents. The Blues come to this game because they have allowed the 10th most goals per game and have the eighth worst penalty kill in the league. Fiala gives you good exposure to the Wilds PP1 and a player averaging 3.8 SOG per game over his past 10 starts. Even with its price back in the $ 6K range, it’s a great core value to build around tonight.

Value at violation

Calle Jarnkrok, Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ($ 3,800)

The Predators are currently playing great hockey, taking a 7-1 victory over mighty Detroit. The Preds forwards are all yielding interesting value targets right now, and Jarnkrok has seen solid minutes on the Preds top line and PP1. He averages 19 minutes of Ice Time over his past four matches and averages 2.4 SOG over his past 10 matches. The match with Tampa here isn’t ideal, but big odds like this should outweigh any concerns in that department. Jarnkork will continue to see vital minutes and solid offensive opportunities for the foreseeable future, so it makes sense to target him at less than $ 4K.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames ($ 4,100)

The Oilers continue to move their main offensive pieces every night, and with concerns over Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) injury, it seems likely that another Oilers superline will be seen, with Connor McDavid ($ 9,200) and Leon Draisaitl ($ 8700) attached to eachother. Last time out we saw Puljujarvi drive a shotgun with this pair and it resulted in a goal and 4.0 SOG for Puljujarvi. Either way, expect him to see a few more minutes due to RNH’s injury, which makes targeting him in this above-average matchup a great idea on this slate.

Stud goals

Mike Smith, Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames ($ 7,900)

Smith comes in with a nice 7-1-2 record over his past 10 starts and comes off a 39-save performance against Ottawa where he gave up only one goal. He gets another good match here against a weak Calgary squad that is only seventh in goals per game. Calgarys has scored two goals or less in seven of the past nine games and now faces a hot goalkeeper here in Smith. This game is about a while in the betting odds, but Smith is setting a nice upward goal tonight, anyway.

Kevin Lankinen, Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets ($ 7,500)

The Blue Jackets are generally a great opponent for your goalkeeper in DFS as they have one of the worst special teams in the league, yet average around 30.0 SOG per night. Basically, they are terrible at burying their odds, which is a good thing here as the Blackhawks themselves allow a ton of shots on target (second most in the NHL). All of this makes for a good upside spot for Lankinen, who has cooled off after a hot start to his rookie season but still has a solid .916 save percentage in this game. The Hawks actually sit on as little -118 favorites DraftKings Sportsbook at the time of writing, so Lankinen represents solid value here at just $ 7.5K as he is also the favorite to take the profit bonus.

Value for defense

Mike Reilly, Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs ($ 3,100)

Reillys the epitome of a diamond in the rough in terms of value goes to his position. He plays for a terrible team in the Senators, but still manages to produce some good stats for fantasy purposes. The 27-year-old gets into this game after now picking up assists in five consecutive games and also sees regular power play time. While not a prolific blocked shot gainer, he has averaged 2.0 SOG over his past 10 matches and around 8.0 DKFP over that period as well. The main attraction here, of course, is the price, which set it just above the minimum and gives you a lot of salary flexibility on a night where you probably want to target at least one from McDavid, Draisaitl or Matthews. Reilly isn’t going to break the slate, but he’s a good fantasy soldier and has consistently topped this paycheck lately.

Power-Play defenders

Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues ($ 5,000)

The Wild have a great game tonight against the Blues, who have the seventh-worst penalty kill in the league, and Minnesota should be able to get some old-fashioned revenge after being scolded 9-1 last night. As the Wild captain, we can hope that Spurgeon chooses to lead by example and his place in the teams PP1 should also turn his imagination upside down here. Spurgeon has resumed production after a slow start, starting this game with nine points over his past 10 starts, seven of which have come on the power play. As you can see above, I really enjoy targeting the Minnesota core players tonight and Spurgeon is giving you extra exposure to the teams’ PP1, which is finally starting to produce lately and is a great place for fantasy tonight.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames ($ 6,700)

The Oilers will take on the Flames tonight, and given the nature of the rivalry between these two teams, it seems likely Edmonton will play their best all-round defender big minutes here. Nurse comes into this game averaging 13.5 DKFP over his past 10 starts, and while he only has one point over his past five games, every point production from him here could mean a big night given his Ice Age, which makes it fourth highest point per game. in the competition. The Flames have really slipped in terms of pretty much everything lately and make for a good opponent, making Nurse a top pay option (if you have the room) on Saturday’s defense.

