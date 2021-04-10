Yankees vs. Rays – Game Recap – April 10, 2021





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena homered off Domingo Germn and helped the Tampa Bay Rays extend their mastership over the New York Yankees with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. The Rays have won 10 of the 12 regular season games between the AL East rivals since the beginning of 2020. Tampa Bay also retired the Yankees from last year’s playoffs in a run of five games that went the distance. Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined to limit the Yankees to five hits. Meadows started things rolling for the Rays with a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the season. He had three hits the previous day in Tampa Bays’ 10-5 victory over New York and homered three times in eight career-at-bats against Germn (0-2). Arozarena, a rookie who tinkered with the Rays-run to the World Series with a postseason breakout, hit a 420-foot solo shot in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. The ALCS MVP hit .377 last fall with 10 homers and 14 RBI in 20 postseason-games. Andrew Kittredge (2-0) worked 1 2/3 innings to take the win. Rays-starter Chris Archer left with a tight right lateral forearm after giving up three hits and striking out four in 2 1/3 innings. Archer left the game after giving up an one-out double to DJ LeMahieu with the Rays leading 3-0 in the third inning. The two-time All-Star, who made his first start at Tropicana Field since Tampa Bay traded him to Pittsburgh in July 2018, signed with the Rays as a free agent in February. The right-handed person missed the entire 2020 pandemic-shortened season after undergoing surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic exhaust syndrome. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge returned to the line-up after missing two games due to pain on his left side. He went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts. His fifth inning single was the last hit of the game in New York. Germn gave up four runs and eight hits in four innings, including one walk and five strikeouts. TRAINERS ROOM Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela was back in the line-up after serving the series opener due to side effects from a COVID vaccination taken on Wednesday. He was a bit under the weather along with a few other guys on our off day, said manager Aaron Boone. Everyone is ready to go today. Everyone except Gio was good to go yesterday. Blasting: OR Manuel Margot (sore groin / quad) stayed out of lineup but was available to squeeze. Barring a setback, he expected to play on Sunday. … The Rays said Archer will be further evaluated on Sunday. NEXT ONE Lefty Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 0.00 ERA) kicks off the weekend series finale for the Yankees. Hes 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six career starts against Tampa Bay. The Rays expect right-handed Michael Wacha to take the ball first, with a final decision expected after the game on Saturday.

