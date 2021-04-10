University of Illinois Summary: Men’s Illini Tennis Clinics Divisional Title Sharing | Sport

IOWA CITY, Iowa The victories just keep on coming for the Illinois tennis team.

On Friday, the 14th seeded Illini expanded their winning streak to 11 consecutive games, the third longest conference streak in program history, beating Iowa 5-2 in Iowa City. The win took part of the Big Ten West division title for the Brad Dancers Illinois team.

For the 2021 season, the Big Ten rankings were divided into two divisions, with the East consisting of Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Purdue. The Illini’s other competitors in the Western Division included Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

After claiming the double against the Hawkeyes, the Illini (15-2, 12-1 Big Ten) won four of the six singles matches, with wins from Hunter Heck (6-0, 6-3), Zeke Clark ( 6-0, 6-3), No Khlif (6-3, 7-6 (4)) and Lucas Horve (4-6, 7-6 (1), 10-1).

In softball

Sickels, Illini has shut down Huskers. Sydney Sickels picked up where she left off in the circle last weekend.

Named the Big Ten pitcher of the week on Tuesday after 14 shutout innings against Wisconsin last weekend, Illinois’ right-hand man continued that dominance Friday in a 4-0 victory for the Illini in Nebraska (11-10).

Sickels gave up only four basehits in another shutout in the full game. The Illini junior struckout seven and did not allow a walk. Bella Loya, Maddison Demers and Kelly Ryono each had an RBI-double and accounted for four of the six hits for Illinois (15-6).

In baseball

Hoosiers run away to defeat Illini. Collin Hopkins two-run, walk-off home run sent Indiana to a 6-4 win against Illinois on Friday night in Bloomington, Ind.

The Illini (8-11) sputtered offensively in important situations, leaving 12 runners behind in the loss to the Hoosiers (12-7). Jackson Raper led Illinois with four basehits and two RBI in five at bats.

In women’s basketball

Merritt leaves Illini. Scott Merritt’s tenure as assistant coach on the Nancy Faheys Illinois staff was short-lived.

It took about a year.

Merritt left the Faheys Illini program after one season, flying for Big Ten competitor Wisconsin. Merritt, a former men’s basketball player at Marquette, where he was also an assistant coach on the Golden Eagles women’s basketball team for six seasons, has joined freshman coach Marisa Moseleys Badgers as associate head coach, the school announced on Friday.

Merritts moving to Madison means more of a commotion for the Faheys Illinois program. A season ago, Fahey replaced longtime Illini assistant LaKale Malone with Merritt and also brought in another former Marquette assistant coach in Vernette Skeete.

Those changes, combined with six newcomers to the roster before the 2020-21 season began, did nothing to turn Illinois’ fortunes, with the Illini finishing last season with a 5-18 overall record and 2-16 in the Big Ten.

Aside from looking for a new assistant coach, Fahey also faces increased roster sales as J-Naya Ephraim, Aaliyah McQueen, Kennedi Myles and Jeanae Terry all decided to switch after last season.

Illinois currently has at least 11 scholarship commitments for the 2021-22 season, including six returning players, three new freshmen (security guard Adalia McKenzie, security guard Jayla Oden and forward Keanna Rembert) and two transfers (security guard Sara Anastasieska from Duke and forward Kendall Bostic from Michigan State).

That puts the Illini-four below the 15-player scholarship cap, although striker Lyric Robins is on the roster from 2021-22 and could return for a fifth season in Illinois, with players getting an additional year of admission from the NCAA due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

In women’s tennis

Spartans face Illini. Illinois dropped a 4-3 decision against Michigan State on Friday in Illinis’ first outdoor game of the season at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.

Kate Duong (6-1, 6-1), Ashley Yeah (6-2, 7-6 (7-4)) and Josie Frazier (6-4, 6-3) accounted for the Illinis wins. However, the Spartans (5-10) also took three singles games and claimed the double point to beat Illinois (6-8).

In athletics

Plater sets record. Manning Plater made some history on Friday.

The Illinois graduate broke a school record in the men’s hammer throw with a throw of 229 feet to win the event title at the Big Ten Invitational No. 2 in Bloomington, Ind. That figure is ranked fifth so far this NCAA outdoor season.

Friday also included several other first places for the Illini, with Jason Shannon (100 meters; 10.72 seconds) and Jessica Franklin (400 meters hurdles; 59.35 seconds) both winning track events. After an hour delay in weather, Jon Davis, a graduate of Oakwood, won the 1500m men’s race with a personal best of 3 minutes 41.01 seconds.

At field events, Illinois recorded victories for Connor Artman in the long jump (22 feet, 11 inches) and swept both the men’s and women’s javelin throws, with Shrey Chowdhary (56.94 meters) and Franklin (35.50 meters) taking victories.