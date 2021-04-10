Dinelson Lamet nears return from IL





The Padres’ pitching staff has been nothing short of spectacular this season and San Diego may soon be getting one of their most electric arms back into the mix.

Lamet, who has been building up slowly this season after missing the postseason last year due to a UCL strain, could be nearing a return. It’s possible, manager Jayce Tingler said, that Lamet could pitch during the Padres’ four-game series in Pittsburgh next week.

“He had a really good day overall,” said Tingler. ‘As for the next step, we’re going to discuss exactly what that looks like. Is that a start down there? Is that – are we starting to watch this Pittsburgh series? are made, but most importantly, he came out with a really good feeling. “

Understandably, the Padres have been careful about building Lamet for the season. He injured his elbow on his final start of the 2020 season and missed the playoffs before receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in October.

Since returning to the game in late March, Lamet has not reported any ongoing effects from the elbow injury. A season ago, Lamet posted a 2.09 ERA, which is the best qualifier for a starting pitcher in franchise history. He finished fourth when voting for the National League Cy Young Award.

If the Padres get that version of Lamet, their rotation would be particularly terrifying. On Saturday, the Padres’ 2.28 ERA of their starting pitchers went straight for the best score in NL.

With Lamet’s return, a duel between Chris Paddack and Adrian Morejon could be needed for the final rotation spot. But the Padres were also able to temporarily transport six starters in an attempt to bring Lamet back into action.

Tatis is progressing quickly

Fernando Tatis Jr. Took battle practice and field drills Saturday afternoon as he worked his way back from the partially dislocated left shoulder that put him on the injured list earlier this week.

“He’s had a good few days, a little bit more intensity each day, a little bit more volume about what he’s doing,” Tingler said.

The manager does not rule out the possibility of a return for Tatis after his stay of at least 10 days in the IL. That would see Tatis return to the line-up for the Padres’ three-game series against the Dodgers starting Friday.

But – while Tatis has started lobbying for it – the Padres have shown some degree of caution behind the scenes. They need to be absolutely sure that his left shoulder has healed before activating their superstar shortstop. Still, it cannot be denied that the early return is encouraging.

“It will be every 10 days where we will make a decision,” Tingler said. “Right now he’s making progress. He’s doing well. We want to do it every day. But we are confident that if we can continue down this road, we will be in a good position to activate him.”

Adams returns; Crismatt opted

The Padres activated right-handed Austin Adams from the injured list and gave right-handed Nabil Crismatt an option to go to the team’s alternate training location.

Adams missed the first week of the season with a right elbow load, but he looked sharp in alternating matches at the training site, according to attendees. Adams, taken from the Mariners on the Trade Deadline last summer, holds a 3.86 ERA spread over four seasons.

Crismatt, meanwhile, was sharp in Adams absence, threw three scoreless innings and struckout four. Without Crismatt in the bullpen, the Padres are severely limited in their multi-inning options. Ryan Weathers is now the only tall man in the pen, although the Padres have also asked right-handed Craig Tribes to eat several innings every now and then.

