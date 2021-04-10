South Africa vs Pakistan: Hafeez becomes second Pakistani cricketer to reach 100 T20Is | plays Cricket News







Hafeez achieved the feat in the first T20I against South Africa when he took the field when the Proteas won the toss and chose to hit first at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Mohammad Hafeez received his 100th T20I cap from Waqar Younis. All the best @ MHafeez22 #SAvPAK https://t.co/NjiYP7Qgpy – Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) 1618058570000 JOHANNESBURG (South Africa): Mohammad Hafeez added another feather to his illustrious cap on Saturday when he became the second Pakistani cricketer and sixth overall to play 100 T20Is.Hafeez achieved the feat in the first T20I against South Africa when he took the field when the Proteas won the toss and chose to hit first at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Hafeez, 40, joined the exclusive club of Shoaib Malik (116), Rohit Sharma (111), Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan and Ross Taylor (102) who have appeared in 100 or more T20Is since the start of the shortest format from the game in February 2005. The PCB congratulates @ MHafeez22 on its 100th T20I # SAvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/ayDSQkwVie – Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) 1618057324000 Hafeez played in Bristol’s first-ever T20I in Pakistan in August 2006, scoring 46 in Pakistan’s victory over England.

Interestingly, Hafeez’s 50th appearance was also at Wanderers Stadium against South Africa in November 2013, when he took two for 25 as captain and scored 13 no out when the hosts defeated Pakistan by four runs in a rain-shortened game.

If he scores at least 13 points in Saturday’s game, Hafeez will win over Shoaib as Pakistan’s leading points scorer in T20Is. Shoaib has scored 2,335 runs in 116 T20Is so far, while Hafeez is sixth on the list with 2,323 runs in 99 games.

Hafeez has represented Pakistan in five of the six ICC T20 World Cups since 2007, but missed the 2009 England campaign, which Pakistan won under Younis Khan at Lord’s.

Pakistan will try to maintain the momentum of the ODI series win and make a winning start in the four-game series.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan, B Azam, V Zaman, M Hafeez, H Ali, M Nawaz, V Ashraf, H Ali, S Afridi, U Qadir, H Rauf

South Africa XI: A Markram, J Malan, H Klaasen, P van Biljon, W Lubbe, G Linde, A Phehlukwayo, S Magala, B Hendricks, L Williams, T Shamsi







