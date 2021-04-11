Jake Neitzel is Holland Sentinel Hockey Player of the Year

Getting up at 3:30 in the morning is not something most people like to do, especially as a teenager.

But Jake Neitzel, a West Ottawa senior and The Holland Sentinel Hockey Player of the Year, thrives on those early mornings. He had to be on the rink every day at 5:30 am to practice, but instead of slogging around and taking half the workout to warm up, he got on the ice full of juice and was eager to let his teammates go. hypnotize, too.

When you get there everyone is pretty tired, and you won’t benefit from going on the ice for half an hour [before you get warmed up]”You’re wasting the Ice Age,” said Neitzel. I thought I’d get everyone started before the workout started, and then we can hit the ice and have a good morning workout.

At times his energy level was contagious and some of his teammates got turned on seeing him. But it was a little more difficult at times to bring the energy to the whole team, especially in the midst of a 4-11-1 season.

But the captain had a secret weapon up his sleeve, his playlists. He became the team DJ for those early morning sessions, making the team’s dressing room look like a concert venue when he turned on “Chicken Fried” from the Zac Brown Band. While he and his teammates aren’t big on country music, he said that’s the point of making guys laugh and more energetic.

It would be about 5:30 am and I just plug in my phone and let go of some music to get everyone going, Neitzel said. I have not played music that I normally listen to [outside of practice]I’ve played a surprising amount of country. Just fun things to make boys sing along.

That’s the type of player he is. According to coach Caleb Duckworth, he was the glue that held the team together on some points last season. He scored a total of four goals and seven assists during his last season on the ice, but he didn’t do it for the big stats.

Duckworth said Neitzel would do what he asked of him. He won’t be flashy and land on Sports Center the next morning. But keep his head bowed and do the ugly work, the things that are needed but not always glorified.

His style isn’t to turn anyone off, it’s more to just do homework and make everyone around him better, Duckworth said. It does the dirty work, goes into the corners and fights, a lot of people shy away from it and he never would.

His coach went on to say he had probably taken a few hard hits that other players wouldn’t take and Neitzel described himself as reckless when looking for a loose puck. But that was exactly who he was, he knew no other way to play than 100 percent.

He hopes that’s something that will rub off on the underclassmen on the Panthers roster. He was one of the few players on the team that’s been there for four years. He rarely saw the ice during his entire freshman campaign, so he can relate to every other player on the team.

There aren’t many people who will make it through four years, he spent most of his season on the couch as a freshman, Duckworth said. He got to see what it took to earn playing time and he had that experience when it came down to it [mentoring] freshman, he knows what it takes to earn game time.

Ultimately, when it comes down to it, it’s how hard you work because that’s going to be carried over, Neitzel said. I try to go as fast as I can at all times because if you let a guy go hard, it can bring success to other people.

Neitzel took off his skates for the last time as Panther after their loss in the playoff to Grandville in March. Hell goes to Mount Plesant to study kinesiology on the pre-physiotherapy track at Central Michigan University.

So even though hell will be about two hours northeast of the hockey locker room in West Ottawa next season, hell is still there in the mind. He hopes the way he played, and those early morning jam sessions, will encourage the teams of the future to do great things.

The most important thing guys should bring is just play every shift like it’s your last, Neitzel said. I think you should always go out with the mindset that you are going to do everything you can and that you will not regret it.

