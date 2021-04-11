50 years of “Ping Pong Diplomacy” interview with American table tennis team members visiting China in 1971





Interview with American table tennis team members who visited China in 1971: 50 years of “Ping Pong Diplomacy” memories will last China News Service, Washington, April 8, title: Interview with members of the US table tennis team who visited China in 1971: 50 years of “ping pong diplomacy” that will bring back memories China News Agency reporter Sha Hanting “Even though 50 years have passed, the experience of going to China is still fresh in my memory, and that experience has affected my life.” Judy Hoarfrost said. In April 1971, the US table tennis team was invited by China to visit China historically and became the first American to visit China after the establishment of the People’s Republic of China. Connie Sweeris and Judy Hall Frost were in the 15-member American table tennis delegation at the time. As witnesses to “ping pong diplomacy,” the two recently accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from China News Agency via video and telephone. When we talk about this trip 50 years ago, neither of them could hide their excitement. Connie said that when she competed at the World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan in 1971, suddenly hearing that she was going to visit China, she was a little worried, but more excited. Judy, who was only 15 years old at the time, thought “this is going to be an interesting adventure”. In a week in China, the US table tennis team held a friendly match with the Chinese table tennis team in the “Friendship First, Competition Second” and visited scenic spots such as the Great Wall and Summer Palace. Whether playing under the watchful eye of 18,000 spectators or climbing the Great Wall built on top of a mountain, Connie and Judy are still fresh in our minds. According to Connie, the most memorable experience for her on that trip to China was when Prime Minister Zhou Enlai met them at the Great Hall of the People. Connie said an interesting incident had happened at the time. During the dinner, Prime Minister Zhou asked members of the US delegation what they were dissatisfied with the itinerary. Stinghoven, then the head of the US delegation, said “Yes” and the audience immediately fell silent. Later Stinhoven said: “You have given us too much good food.” The audience burst out laughing. In memory of Connies, all the Chinese who met during the China trip were very friendly. Whether it was a member of the table tennis team or a pedestrian on the street, they laughed and said hello when they saw them, Americans in costumed clothes. The friendship and enthusiasm of the Chinese people left a deep impression on Connie. In 1971, the American table tennis team’s trip to China was ‘a friendly exchange between the athletes of the two countries’ in the eyes of the American players, and in the eyes of the world it was hailed as ‘the ball spins the big ball’ , which opened the door for exchanges between China and the US. In July of that year, Kissinger, the then assistant to the US president, secretly visited China. The following year, when US President Nixon visited China, relations between China and the US began to normalize. As a “ping pong diplomat” who made history, Judy believes that sports such as table tennis can increase mutual understanding between people from different countries. She said that although the United States and China speak different languages, they both use the same language in sports. When playing table tennis, everyone knows each other from a table tennis perspective, and table tennis is the bond of communication. Connie also said that thanks to table tennis, she has built a deep friendship with Chinese athletes. Like Liang Geliang, we met when the Chinese team came to the United States in 1972, and later met on the anniversary of the ‘Ping Pong Diplomacy’. We have been in constant contact over the years and have maintained this friendship. Connie believes that people from different countries Communication between people can break cultural barriers and eliminate misunderstandings, and the friendship between people will also strengthen mutual trust between countries. For China, both Connie and Judy believe they have a “special and affectionate” position in their hearts. Connie said she has visited China four times in the last 50 years and the changes in China have made her “amazing.” From 1971, people wore dark blue and black clothes and rode bicycles. When they returned to China in 1997, there were already beautiful buildings, streets and various cars such as New York. “Seeing such dramatic changes in China over the decades is a very precious memory to me.” For Judy, her trip to China 50 years ago gave her a great interest in Chinese culture and history, and she has paid attention to the development and changes of China. Since then she has visited China many times and has many Chinese friends. As CEO of a table tennis company, she also has many business contacts with China. Judy also said it was the trip to China that made her 15-year-old realize she needed to look at the world with an open mind. “There are different cultures, points of view and political systems in the world. People in different countries see the world in different ways. You cannot take for granted opinions that you know to be correct. This idea has been with me all my life. This year, 50 years have passed since the US table tennis team visited China in 1971. Connie told reporters that only five of the 15-member US delegation are still alive. 50 years is really a long time, too much can happen, and she also hopes that the US-China relationship, which has gone through decades of ups and downs, can have a bright future. “When the epidemic is over, I hope I can go back to China and reunite with my old friends.” Connie said. (Finish)

