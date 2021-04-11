SOCCER vs University of Idaho on 4/10/2021 – Box Score





Eastern Wash. At 1:17 PM 1st and 10th on EWU5 The Eastern Wash. Ride starts at 1:17 PM. 1st and 10th on EWU5 Merritt, Dennis run 0 meters to the EWU05 (DeGraw, Nate). 2nd and 10th on EWU5 Barriere, Eric fired for losing 1 yard to the EWU04 (DeGraw, Nate). 3rd and 11th at EWU4 Barriere, Eric pass complete to Roberson, Freddie for 12 meters to the EWU16 (Jones, Josh), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th on EWU16 Merritt, Dennis rush to the EWU17 for 1 yard win (Fa’Avae, Fa’Avae; Elliss, Christian). 2nd and 9th on EWU17 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, Talolo for 28 meters to the EWU45 (Fa’Avae, Fa’Avae; Woodward, Jaxon), 1E DOWN. 1st and 10th on EWU45 Barriere, Eric pass complete to Merritt, Dennis 11 meters to the UID44 (Noil, Wyryor), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th on UID44 Merritt, Dennis rush for a 6-yard win to the UID38 (Elliss, Christian). 2nd and 4 on UID38 Barriere, Eric pass complete to Gobel, Blake for 8 meters to the UID30 (Woodward, Jaxon), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10th on UID30 Pierce, Tamarick rushes to the UID24 (Dedmon, Tyrese) for a 6-yard win. 2nd and 4 on UID24 Barriere, Eric pass complete to Roberson, Freddie for 7 meters to the UID17 (Woodward, Jaxon), out of range, 1st DOWN. 1st and 10th at UID17 Merritt, Dennis rush for 10 yards win to UID07 (Woodward, Jaxon; Fa’Avae, Fa’Avae) PENALTY EWU Keeps 10 yards from UID17 to UID27. DO NOT PLAY. 1st and 20 on UID27 Barriere, Eric rushes for a 14-yard win to the UID13 (Hoover, Jalen), out of range. 2nd and 6 on UID13 Barriere, Eric pass complete to Roberson, Freddie for 6 meters to the UID07, out of range, 1st DOWN. 1st and 7 on UID7 Barriere, Eric pass incomplete to Limu-Jones, Talolo. 2nd and 7 on UID7 Barriere, Eric rushes to the UID03 for a 4-yard win (Rufai, Kayode; Elliss, Noah). 3rd and 3 on UID3 Merritt, Dennis rushes for a 3 yard win to the UID00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 07:39. 1st and 10th at UID3 Harrison, Seth kick attempt good. 1st and 10th on EWU35 Hawkins, Wyatt kick-off 49 meters to the UID16 Romano, Nick returns 34 meters to the EWU50 (King, Keshaun).

