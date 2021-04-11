Women’s tennis claims Little 3 title with 7-2 win over Amherst





Next game: Middlebury 4/17/2021 | 2:00 MIDDLETOWN, Conn. For the second consecutive season of controversy, the Wesleyan women’s tennis team is Little 3 Champions when the Cardinals knocked down their old rival Amherst 7-2 at home from the John Wood Memorial Tennis Courts on Saturday afternoon. This is the second Little 3 title in program history for the women’s tennis team as the Cardinals claimed their first title in the 2018/19 campaign. With a 2-1 lead after the doubles, Wesleyan took five of the six singles matches Polina Kiseleva ’21, Caitlin Goldberg ’23 and Alexis Almy ’22 who each claimed two wins on the day. REMARKS For the second game in a row to start the season, Wesleyan led off 2-1 on doubles as the No. 2 and No. 3 Cardinals duos pulled off convincing victories while Venia Yeung ’22 and Katie Fleischman ’23 fell 8-7 in a tight match to number 1

’22 and ’23 fell 8-7 in a tight match to number 1 After beating Williams’ No. 2 doubles 8-4 last weekend, Kiseleva and Goldberg posted an identical win over Amherst’s No. 2 team of Anya Ramras and Emily Sivarak as the cardinal duo kick off the 2021 season with a 2-0 record.

At number 3 doubles, Almy and Megan Tran 22 combined to take a convincing 8-3 win over Kaya Amin and Sarah Park from Amherst in what was the first doubles match for Almy and Tran of the season (the two won by default at Williams last week)

22 combined to take a convincing 8-3 win over Kaya Amin and Sarah Park from Amherst in what was the first doubles match for Almy and Tran of the season (the two won by default at Williams last week) A week after winning the singles matches 4-2 over Williams, Wesleyan dominated with wins in five of the six singles matches with Fleischman’s most convincing win at No. 2 when she beat Ramras 6-1 , 6-3

Kiseleva was next to finish for Wesleyan when the senior won her first set to No. 3 singles against Amin 6-2 before fighting for a 7-5 second set win, taking her to 2-0 in singles and 4-0 combined via Wesleyan’s first two games of the shortened 2021 season

Almy remained undefeated in 2021 with her No. 4 singles victory over Julia Lendel as the junior won the first set 6-2 before a second set tiebreaker win (7-2) was her match-deciding 7-6 second set win.

Jin fought at number 5 in her matchup when the first set went into a tiebreaker (won by Jin) before coming from behind to take the second set 6-4 and win Park’s match.

Goldberg’s first singles action of 2021 went into a decisive third set tiebreaker when she won the first set 6-4 against Sivarak before dropping the second set 6-1. In the third set tiebreaker, Goldberg took over and dominated on the show of a 10-2 win, her first victory in collegiate singles.

It was a battle for No. 1 in singles as Yeung took Amherst’s best hit at Bukzin in the first set, falling 6-0 before committing to a set win of 7-6 seconds. In the tiebreak, Bukzin Yeung won 10-5 in what was the best match in singles. Singles # 1: Bukzin (AMH) beats. Yeung (WES) 6-0, 6-7, 10-5

# 2: Fleischman (WES) beats. Ramras (AMH) 6-1, 6-3

# 3: Kiseleva (WES) beats. Amin (AMH) 6-2, 7-5

# 4: Almy (WES) beats. Lendel (AMH) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)

# 5: Jin (WES) beats. Park (AMH) 7-6, 6-4

# 6: Goldberg (WES) beats. Sivarak (AMH) 6-4, 1-6, 10-2 Double # 1: Bukzin / Lendel (AMH) beats. Yeung / Fleischman (WES) 8-7

# 2: Kiseleva / Goldberg (WES) beats. Ramras / Sivarak (AMH) 8-4

# 3: Almy / Tran (WES) beats. Amin / Park (AMH) 8-3 NEXT ONE There’s a huge matchup coming this weekend as Wesleyan (2-0) welcomes Middlebury (1-0) to Middletown in what will be the first double match between the two teams since the 2019 NESCAC Championship, where the Cardinals the Panthers with a score of 5-2 to claim the program’s first-ever NESCAC title.

