Tri-City Inline Hockey League drops the puck in the new season





Competition resumed Saturday with the first puck dropped by Inline Hockey World Champion and San Diego resident Allison Era.

OCEANSIDE, California. Grab your sticks and pads, because roller hockey is back in Oceanside! The Tri-City Inline Hockey League dropped the puck on their season on Saturday. It’s a day North County hockey fans have been waiting for over a year. The competition has given kids the chance to shoot and score on wheels since 1993. While the rules of inline hockey are essentially the same as on ice, the sport is considered much safer for kids. TCIHL board member and coach Demitri Demidov explained how the game is safer, as no checks are required. It doesn’t matter if we have five year olds playing high school students or if it’s a professional roller hockey team. No control is allowed at all. Demidov says the league had more than 100 players per season before the pandemic, but after a year of shutdown, he hopes to rebuild his organization. So we went without the spring season and the full season, because now we had to resume our activities, we basically have to grow back the league from almost 40-50 percent. We had about 50 percent of the players for individual sports that year or some of them even moved entirely from the state of California, Demidov said. For those who stayed, competition resumed Saturday with the first puck dropped by Inline Hockey World Champion and San Diego resident Allison Era. So grab your stick and pads, head to Oceanside and play some puck in the San Diego sun Demitri Demidov said: Hockey competition is all about fun. We have put great emphasis on it and always have. It’s a development competition. That’s why we teach newcomers to ground zero how to build their skills so that they will feel confident on skates and be confident in life too. Because not only sport is about winning. Watch: Hockeyology, Episode 1: Basic rules of hockey

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos