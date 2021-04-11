The 1971 ping-pong diplomacy reminds us that China-US ties have seen better days Apple Daily

The United States and China separately invoked the memory of table tennis diplomacy on the 50th anniversary of a visit by American table tennis players to Beijing in 1971.

Amid the current bilateral tensions, each country was calm in the commemoration of the event, the first time Americans had visited the country since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

The US Consulate General in Shanghai released a Weibo video on Friday detailing the journey of US athletes and journalists in Beijing. The video made no mention of the prevailing tense relations between the two countries.

China marked the anniversary by holding a memorial event. Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said in a speech that the differences between China and the US were much greater in 1971 than they are today.

Diplomatic ties with the US were necessary to return to peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Cui said. He criticized some people in the US for being obsessed with ideological prejudices and affecting relations between the two countries.

Members of the 1971 ping-pong delegation also spoke. Connie Sweeris recalled in the video from the US consulates that one of the highlights of her trip was a visit to the Great Hall of the People and a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai.

I believe that if we can have more people-to-people exchanges through sports, but not just through sports, [but also] culture and education, it helps to break down barriers between countries, Sweeris said.

Judy Hoarfrost, who was 15 years old at the time of the 1971 visit, told People magazine that boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing was not the right way to draw attention to human rights violations.

No one should boycott the Olympics for political reasons, Hoarfrost said.

The United States Department of State has denied that Washington is debating a joint boycott of the 2022 Olympics with its allies, but said it will continue to discuss common concerns about China with them.

