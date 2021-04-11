How Warriors vs. Rockets to watch: live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NBA game

Who’s playing

Houston @ Golden State

Current Records: Houston 14-38; Golden State 24-28

What to know

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will take on April 10 at 10 p.m. ET on April 10 at Chase Center without much rest after ending yesterday’s games. Since both teams suffered defeat in their last match, they both have a little extra motivation to enter this match.

The game between Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday wasn’t particularly close, with the Rockets falling 126-109. The losing side got a boost from center Christian Wood, who had 23 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Golden State was close, but no cigar last Friday when they fell 110-107 to the Washington Wizards. Despite the defeat, the Dubs had a solid performance outside point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-12 from the center, finishing with 32 points, five assists and six rebounds. Chef Curry’s evening saw five games in a row in which he scored at least 32 points.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next by 7. True fans may be the only ones betting on them, currently 17-35 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston ended a hefty deal behind Golden State when they played in the teams’ previous encounter last month, losing 108-94. Can Houston avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We will find out soon.

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET True: Chase Center – San Francisco, California

Chase Center – San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latter NBA odds

Gamblers have moved a bit against the Warriors as the game opened with the Warriors as the 9-point favorite.

Over / Under: -110

Series history

Golden State have won 22 of their last 36 games against Houston.

Injury report for Golden State

Juan Toscano-Anderson: Game-Time Decision (elbow)

Kelly Oubre Jr .: Out (wrist)

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury report for Houston