Husky Football Practice Odds and End of Saturday’s Session

One of the more interesting one-on-one fights that took place at Husky Stadium on Saturday was a back-up offensive tackle from Julius Buelow facing reserve outside linebacker Bralen Trice.

They weren’t in some resident blocking or tackling exercise.

They tried to destroy each other by the end of the two-hour practice, constantly reaching each other until teammates finally split them up, during the controlled scrimmage.

Buelow is the same good-natured big boy who, when he left the Hawaiian Islands a few years ago to join the UW football program, was told that as a footballer he needed to get a lot more aggressive to supplement his height.

Apparently the mission was successful. He pushed and shoved with serious intent in the Saturday sun and it took more than one teammate to get him out of the bickering.

Buelow has certainly become an oversized man, with the sophomore now standing six feet tall. He played in one game last season.

Then there is Trice.

Another sophomore, the six-foot 240-pound sophomore from Phoenix hasn’t played in a UW game in two seasons, but he will, outside linebacker coach Ikaika Malloe promises. Trice will do more than just take the field.

The Huskies have high hopes for him. Consider the following intoxicating review from Trice.

“Bralen is likely to be better than Joe Tryon,” Malloe said this week, referring to the former UW player now preparing for the NFL draw. He’s very tall, he’s athletic and can fall into space. He can do all those elusive things and he’s physical enough. He wants to put his hat and eyes on you. Joe Tryon.

But no pressure.

IN NEWTON: For the second time in three UW jumping workouts, junior running back Richard Newton did not participate, which coach Jim Lake previously said could happen to him without elaborating.

DAVIS ‘DAY: While it’s good to know that things will keep flowing during spring practice, where players are given every opportunity to show off what they’ve got, sophomore Cameron Davis was on the field more than anyone else on the field with the first unit. He also scored the first touchdown of the two-hour session. Last season, he was the fourth tailback early on, behind Sean McGrew, Kamari Pleasant and Newton.

RHYTHM SECTION: The ever-effusive Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who wore screaming orange hair this spring after appearing with blonde tips last season, took a few nifty turns on the pitch while listening to the classic Rick James song ‘Give It To Me Baby’ while standing outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls could be seen chanting the words with the same tune.

POLK SALAD: While acclimating with his new team, former Texas Tech wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who arrived this spring, has shown exceptional hands while going through a variety of exercises. He caught 28 balls for the Big 12 team like a true freshman and started seven games.

PORTAL PROGRESS: Of the four new transfers to the roster, former Texas A&M outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin has been on the field the fastest for meaningful snaps. Martin, who didn’t start for the Aggies in three seasons, has already learned both the weak and the strong side while bidding for playing time, according to Malloe.

BURNING DESIRE: With his UW and NFL football dreams ending with a neck injury, former linebacker Laiatu Latu would have already considered another career had football failed. He wants to work as a firefighter, and he will be introduced to the Seattle Fire Department through his school work and a possible internship, Malloe said.

PRESENCE: Asked to sit socially aloof, UW fans probably counted between 100 and 200 on a perfect day to sit back in Husky Stadium and watch football. The facility had not held spectators for 17 months since the 2019 Apple Cup against Washington State.