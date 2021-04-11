Sports
# 5 Men’s tennis earns two wins on Senior Day
INDIANAPOLIS – The UIndy men’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day on Saturday with not one, but two wins, beating NAIA Indiana Tech 5-2 in the morning before beating rival McKendree in the afternoon with a 7-0 sweep.
Prior to the McKendree game, UIndy recognized his senior class from Agustin Gascia Renato Lima and Maximilian Witthaus as well as sophomore assistant Kai Lemke
INDIANA TECH
The Hounds started bright and early at 10am and etched one more colon in the season. Seniors Gascia and Lima would complete their match first with a confident 6-3 victory. However, the Warriors (10-2) would fight back to secure a win over the No. 1 in doubles, as they were the pair Tom Zeuch and freshmen Yoann Much, 6-3. But the Hounds would outlive their rivals in the state with a sophomore win Nikolai Talimaa and freshmen Pedro Franca, 7-6.
It would be more of the same in singles as the Hounds went on to win four of the six games. In slot # 1, Zeuch would continue to find singles success, winning 6-1, 7-6 in straight sets. He would be succeeded by his doubles partner Viel, who would also win in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.
Talimaa would fight to hold on in a super tiebreaker, but eventually fell 6-7, 6-4, 8-10 to the 41st seeded player in the NAIA. Second sophomore Jason Gerweck Talimaa, however, would avenge her own victory 6-1, 6-3. Freshmen Emilien Baradel would be in the No. 5 singles slot, but would lose to his Warrior opponent 2-6, 3-6. Finishing the first game of the doubleheader, Franca would win his match-up 6-1, 6-2.
McKENDREE
With the rain forcing them back onto the UIndy Tennis Center courts, the Hounds returned to GLVC to battle the visiting McKendree Bearcats, who entered the game at 4-4. The line-up for the Hounds would remain unchanged in the doubles as Talimaa and Franca would take another victory in third place and win convincingly 6-2. However, the Gascia and Lima would have a fight on their hands in the No. 2 spot, but it comes down to the thread with the seniors taking a 7-6 win with a six-point tiebreaker. Viel and Zeuch would continue the consistent game they’ve had for the past month with a 7-5 win.
Viel would turn that momentum into singles action, as he would finish in just two sets with another win on the day 6-4, 6-3. Like clockwork, the Hounds would continue to achieve success as Zeuch beat Bearcats No. 1 Leonardo Frederico in the place 6-3, 6-2.
Lima, the No. 24 singles player in DII, would follow suit with a straight set win, 6-4, 7-5. Witthaus would then complete his match with a straight win of his own 6-4, 6-4.
Sophomore Cristian Morales. Placeholder image would keep the sweep alive with a straight win 6-2, 6-1. And finally, with all his teammates and coaches cheering him on, Talimaa was in fourth place. He would fall early with a 3-6 loss in the first set. He wouldn’t lose confidence, though, as he would dominate set two for a 6-3. The final game of the day would amount to a super tiebreaker if Talimaa and McKendree’s Julappagari Anurag Reddy went back and forth, but with a roar from him and his teammates, Talimaa would hit the nail in the box with a 10-6 super tiebreaker victory.
Last point of a busy day before @BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/3t7avlcWNT
UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) April 11, 2021
HOUND BYTES
Head coach Malik Tabet on the push towards the late season …
“We’ve been working on the few things that need to be improved, now we’re looking at the conference championship, now it’s time to generate that energy. but over spring break, now is the time for us to slow it down a bit and hopefully get that high energy to get to the conference championship. ”
Tabet about the recent matches …
“We’ve had three tough games, it’s nice to see them (the men’s team) dig into it. We played a tough game yesterday in very windy conditions and players played tough, and this morning’s game with Tech, I thought it was a good game, very competitive and I really liked the attitude of my players. We try to rotate players to make sure everyone plays. “
NEXT ONE
The Hounds will have one more trip on their hands as they will make the trip to St. Louis to face another GLVC opponent in the Maryville Saints on Friday, April 16.
