UMass hockey wins the 1st national title by dominating St. Cloud State





Published: 4/10/2021 9:34:19 PM

PITTSBURGH The second time around, the UMass hockey team made sure the job was done. The Minutemen won their first-ever national championship on Saturday-evening and dominated St. Cloud State 5-0. UMass was shut out by Minnesota Duluth in 2019, but it didn’t take long to light the lamp and set off firework showers at PPG Paints Arena. Freshman defender Aaron Bohlingers’ first career goal gave UMass the first-ever lead in the national championship game. The Minutemen were eliminated in 2019. Bohlinger completed a 2-on-0 pass from Ryan Sullivan 7 minutes, 26 seconds in. He carried the puck onto the ice after Cal Kiefiuk deflected it in the defensive zone to an inch-perfect spot to start the break. Sullivan and Bohlinger approached the net from opposite sides and circled to hug each other after the puck hit the net. UMass acclaimed penalty kill was enlisted at 3:27 PM after an Anthony Del Gaizo cross check. UMass allowed only one shot on target and calmly sniffed the opportunity. The Minutemen doubled their lead with 1:04 remaining in the period. Kiefiuk carried the puck behind the net and found Reed Lebster on the back step over the crease. Lebster buried his first goal since January 6, just his second of the season, to make it 2-0. UMass was initially offside in the game, but St. Cloud State gained possession and UMass took it back, nullifying the potential call. St. Cloud State almost took a quick lead before many took a seat when Veeti Miettinen hit the bar 90 seconds later. He beat Lindberg’s glove, but couldn’t suppress the shot enough. UMass senior captain Jake Gaduet pulled UMass’ first penalty 24 seconds in the second period after Seamus Donohue tripped him behind the St. Cloud State net. The Minutemen could not generate opportunities with a man advantage. Initially, St. Cloud State created more dangerous opportunities in short. That became a theme in the period. UMass dropped another man down from 3:57 in the second when Ryan Sullivan was whistled for tripping. One minute, 13 seconds after the start of the power play, UMass senior center Philip Lagunov chased a deflected pass into his defensive zone and raced onto the ice. St. Cloud State defender Nick Perbix, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick, stood between him and the goal. Lagunov shoved the puck between Perbix’s stick and skates and then regained possession on the other side. Alone with Huskies goalkeeper David Hrenak, Lagunov faked to the right, then slid a backhanded shot between Hrenak’s legs. The puck lingered in the crease for a moment after it bounced off Hrenak, and Lagunov watched it from behind the net. It had enough momentum to get over the goal line, and Lagunov hit a 3-0 lead in triumph with a fist. UMass second power play went much better. The Minutemen parked in the St. Cloud States zone and worked the puck around the net. Oliver Chau set a clear line for Matthew Kessel, who threw it in the net to make it 4-0. Junior assistant captain Bobby Trivigno, who was suspended from the 2019 title game, put the last nail in the coffin six minutes in the third period. He intercepted a pass in the left circle during an undersized Huskies line change and calmly threw a wrist shot into the net to make it 5-0. Lebster added an assist to the play. UMass junior goalkeeper Filip Lindberg made 25 saves in his third NCAA Tournament shutout.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos