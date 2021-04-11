Sixer’s Observations: Joel Embiid returns to form in victory over Thunder

Confusing, frustrating losses are inevitable over the course of an NBA season.

The Sixers on Saturday night made the previous night’s defeat to the Pelicans look like an anomaly. They did business at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in a 117-93 win over the Thunder and are now 36-17 in the season. The team will complete its four-game road trip in Dallas on Monday.

Joel Embiid scored 27 points on 10-for-17 shots and also posted nine rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.

Furkan Korkmaz had 20 points and a career-high five-steals, while Ben Simmons scored 13 points with 5-for-9 shooting, three assists and three rebounds.

Danny Green (left hip pain) and Tobias Harris (right knee pain) missed the game on Saturday and were replaced in the starting line-up by Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. The 33-year-old Green had played in all 52 previous Sixers games.

Here are three notes about the Sixers’ victory over the Thunder:

A more normal night for Embiid

For a player so skilled and so determined to be efficient, Embiid’s 5-for-16 shooting performance against the Pelicans on Friday was unusual. He settled for mid-range jumpers, didn’t convert much, and only pulled four free throws.

This was an emphatic return to form. Although the Thunder sent double teams on the baseline, Embiid had no bother offensively. The four-time All-Star took his time, scanned the floor for the open man, and attacked whenever he could.

Former Sixer Tony Bradley took on Embiid and Dwight Howard, players he gained respect through field battles. Bradley had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Just a pro, man, said Bradley’s head coach Doc Rivers pregame. First off, he’s a great kid. He is the type of kid you want to have in your franchise. … He worked his way. A lot of guys who are like this don’t do the job. You tell them to do the job, you give them a game plan that you believe and you will be surprised how many guys don’t hear it, don’t listen. They will do their own thing. Tony wasn’t one of them, man. Just a great kid and he’s a kid. I think a lot of people forget how young he is. I think he has a bright future in our league. He is definitely one of those guys you would love to coach again.

Bradley is indeed a promising player at the age of 23, but he is unable to knock Embiid off his favorite spots or stop him once he gets into a groove. Few opponents.

Better Simmons screenings, Sixers offense

Simmons started off well, making two early lay-ups and a 3-meter jumper from a good pick-and-roll with Embiid. He swung another jumpshot in the second quarter from just inside the foul line.

The Sixers’ All-Stars teamed up for an alley early in the third quarter when Embiid moved up like he wanted to screen for Simmons, then shot to the edge. Embiid smiled and pointed at Simmons as he ran back down and appreciated the chemistry.

The team as a whole was offensively sharper compared to its poor performance in New Orleans. Seth Curry, who was 0 for 7 against the Pelicans, made contact on his first attempt and ducked in for a mid-range shot. He scored 11 points on 5-for-11 shots and six assists in the game.

Simmons played at a good pace and rarely seemed rushed. After a game of six turnovers on Friday, he didn’t have one on Saturday. The Sixers reduced their team turnover from 19 to 10.

Restrictions in sales remain crucial for Simmons. There’s a road to playoff success where he doesn’t have to average 20 plus points and play with incessant aggression, but six turn-over efforts are usually problematic for a team that finishes the game on Saturday as 17th in points per half. -court game and 14th in offensive rating. , according to Cleaning the glass

The young Thunder learn a few lessons

Thybulle had three steals in the first quarter and Korkmaz contributed 10 points for the first quarter. Korkmaz eventually caught up with his defensive teammate and passed him in robbery thanks to a productive third period.

Since the Thunder opened with no traditional frontcourt players other than Moses Brown, it made sense to start the two wings. Remarkably, each of Oklahoma City’s five starters Saturday is 21 or younger. Talk about being fully committed to a rebuild. That doesn’t mean all the positives about the Sixers were irrelevant, but it’s important to recognize their competition. This was a game the Sixers had no valid excuses for losing, even without Harris and Green. The Thunders roster is reminiscent of Process Sixers’ ample youth, intriguing prospects and not constructed to win in the present, and that’s a team that must decisively beat an Eastern Conference contender.

With the Nets losing to the Lakers Saturday night, Brooklyn and the Sixers have identical records again. Obviously, it will be difficult to get your hands on the No. 1 seed, but it was vital for the Sixers to win one match in the leaderboard and avoid another loss of inferior opposition.

If Tyrese Maxey were in Oklahoma City, he would probably play more than 30 minutes a night. His playing time has been sporadic this season, although he got rotation minutes on Saturday with seven points on 2-for-8 shooting and five assists. It has become clear that Maxeys ‘path to a consistent role will earn Rivers’ confidence defensively next year. Improved three-point shots would also make the idea of ​​playing him with the Sixers stars more appealing.