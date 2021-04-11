Football practice report: April 10

: Autzen Stadium: Full pads

For the final period of Saturday’s Oregon soccer practice at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks held a full-contact, 11-on-11 exercise in the red zone.

As Anthony Brown and the attack of the first string took the field against the No. 1 defense, artificial crowd noise began to blare through the improved sound system in the stadium. Moments later, Brown had completed a touchdown pass to Josh Delgado , and a foghorn echoed through Autzen, just as it would after a scoring game on game day.

Later in the exercise, the offense faced a third. At the right moment, Wolfmother’s “Joker & The Thief” shot through the speakers again, just like on game day. Standing in midfield coaching the exercise, UO coach Mario Cristobal looked up at the press box and waved his arms in the air.

More volume, his gesture said. More.

“It’s never too early,” he said after training, “to prepare for that again.”

The Ducks are now a third of their spring training after Saturday’s training at the stadium. In another milestone, they have now completed another training course this spring than they did a year ago, before the pandemic halted the practices.

In a week, Oregon will be back in Autzen for another practice, in which case a full game. In the practice sessions between now and then, Cristobal said, the team will practice more specific game situations, 2-minute practice, goal-line play to finish next week.

“We still have to cover up situations to be able to fully scream next Saturday,” said Cristobal. “We want to keep developing boys and put boys in situations that demand their very best to make a play. And figure out who we can do that on.”

Among the quarterbacks, Brown stays on top of the practice rotation, with freshmen Jay Butterfield Robby Ashford and Ty Thompson rotate with the two. Brown’s experience was seen on Saturday during practice periods in the red zone, his unit being the most efficient at converting those scoring opportunities into touchdowns.

But, said Cristobal, the young boys also attract attention.

“It’s really getting warmer,” he said of that fight. And they make plays. At some point there will be a divorce. But they all come after it. ‘

Other highlights: After Brown got the No. 1 offense in the end zone on the first repeat of the red zone period, the No. 2 and No. 3 defenses kept the offense off the board. With the pair upright again, Thompson did well by extending a game with his feet and finishing a pass to Not Thornton up to the 5 yard line. But on the last game of possession, Jaylin Davies broke a pass in the end zone. .. In an early team stint that was kept closer to midfield, Spencer Webb and Josh Delgado both had one-handed catches. Mase Funa hit a pass on the line, and Daymon David broke a pass with a big hit.

In 7-to-7, Brown completed a ball to Thornton, who absorbed a massive blow by JJ Greenfield but held the ball. During an early 11-on-11 exercise, DJ James showed his expectation by breaking a pass, and Ashford got a pass on the run that was completed in front of Thornton in a very tight window on the sidelines.