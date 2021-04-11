UMass beats St. Cloud State 5-0 to win the first NCAA men’s hockey title





PITTSBURGH – Filip Lindberg had 25 saves, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal and Massachusetts defeated St. Cloud State 5-0 on Saturday night to win the program’s first NCAA men’s hockey title. After a St. Cloud State turnover, Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan, whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger’s one-timer to open the score about 7 minutes after the game. Reed Lebster’s wrap-around goal, with about a minute to go in the first, gave the Minutemen a 2-0 lead. UMass (20-5-4), which extended its unbeaten streak to a program-record of 14 games, made its third NCAA tournament appearance. The Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth – which defeated UMass in Thursday’s semifinals – in the 2019 title game. The 2020 Frozen Four was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. David Hrenak had 17 saves for St. Cloud State (20-11-0), making the program its first appearance in the title game. “It was closer than the score,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “We were opportunistic.” Philip Lagunov picked up a loose puck near the center ice, cut back to avoid a defender and scored a short goal about five minutes into the second half to make it 3-0. Matthew Kessel added a power play goal about eight minutes later and Bobby Trivigno capped the score in the third period. Lindberg registered his record fourth career shutout in the NCAA tournament. The junior from Finland entered the game leading the nation in goals against average (1.33) and bait percentage (.946). UMass is 15-0-0 this season, scoring at least four goals. The Minutemen went a combined 11-45-8 in the three seasons before Carvel was hired in 2016, winning just two games in his first year at the helm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos