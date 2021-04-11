Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns beat Wizards 134-106





PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns used a third quarter of 44 points to beat the Washington Wizards 134-106 on Saturday night. Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 assists, and Phoenix had only three turnovers to match the franchise record. The Suns have won 17 of their last 21 games and are 37-15 in total. Raul Neto had a career-high 24 points for the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook added his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. They played without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal. There were 13 draws and 10 lead changes in the first half. Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer with a second left in the second quarter to give the Suns a 57-55 halftime advantage. We just had to lock, Booker said. I think we were low on juice in the first half and they didn’t stop. They will keep coming to you, so we wanted to put some kind of statement into play and pin it. We did that and ran away a little bit and held on the rest of the time. The Suns opened the third quarter with a 21-4 run. Booker had 10 points in that stretch. In the second half, we got stops and played in the transition, said Suns coach Monty Williams. Once we’ve done that and Devin has done it this way, the distance we can provide him, it can be pretty hard to stop. Phoenix defeated Washington in the 44-24 to make it 101-79. The Suns shot 64% of the field in the third and were 6 of 10 from behind the 3-point bow. The 44 points were a quarter of the season high. They started raining on us for 3s, ”said Washington coach Scott Brooks. Beal was out of the game due to shortness in his back. TIP-INS Wizards: Daniel Gafford, who was taken over by the Wizards in a trade with the Bulls on the March 25 trade deadline, returned to action after missing the previous six games with a right ankle sprain. He scored seven points in 14 minutes. The Wizards fell on the way to 8-17. The loss broke a five-game winning streak for the Wizards in the Valley of the Sun. Thomas Bryant remained out with a left ACL injury and Davis Bertans (half time) was also out. Story continues Suns: Phoenix improved to 20-8 at home. The Suns balanced the season series 1-1. The last time Phoenix won the series was in 2014-15. The win also led to a five-game loss for the Wizards at home. The Suns have not lost consecutive games in more than two months since losing three consecutive games in late January. Abdel Nader finished his 11th game in a row with pain in his right knee. NEXT ONE Wizards: Monday night in Utah. Sunbathe: Host Houston on Monday nights. https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







