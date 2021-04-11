WATCH LIVE: NSW used WA 252 to win the Marsh Cup Final





A Jack Edwards century has helped NSW set Western Australia an imposing 252 goal to win the Marsh One-Day Cup final in Sydney. A strong partnership between opener Daniel Hughes and Edwards was the mainstay of the 8-251 Blues innings at Bankstown Oval. After a slow start in which the hosts lost three wickets for seven runs on 22 deliveries, Hughes and Edward poured in 118 runs for the fourth wicket. Edwards’ mature and neat 108 of 122 balls was the culmination of a slow and difficult wicket. Edwards takes shape with a crucial hundred Edwards became only the third man to score a hundred in a final for the Blues, with three sixes and four boundaries, while Hughes anchored the innings with a steady 58 runs from 102 deliveries. NSW tried to up the ante in the last five overs with Oliver Davies (19) and Sean Abbott (14) on quick runs, but the wickets kept falling as Jason Behrendorff (3-46) and Mitchell Marsh (2-34) claimed four of the last five fired. The Blues will see their chances to end the season undefeated by finishing the decider with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon leading their attack. NSW Blues: Daniel Hughes, Matt Gilkes (wk), Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Oliver Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Western Australia: Josh Philippe, Sam Whiteman, D’Arcy Short, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Liam Guthrie, Lance Morris Marsh Cup 2021 final NSW Blues – Western Australia at Bankstown Oval, Sunday April 11, 9:30 am AEST NSW squad: Kurtis Patterson (c), Sean Abbott, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc WA team: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, David Moody, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman The 2021 Marsh Cup Final will be broadcast LIVE in Australia on Fox Cricket & Kayo Sports and live streamed worldwide for free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app. The ABC Grandstand live radio broadcast is also available on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

