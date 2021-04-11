De La Salle is approaching the perfect spring season





With two games to go in a traditional high school football season, De La Salle would fine-tune the playoffs, a run that ends annually with a trip to a state final. This season, with no playoffs and coronavirus lurking, the Spartans are simply trying to complete all matches according to their schedule. They had to scramble on Friday, not sure if California would be cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols. The Grizzlies did not have to cancel and the East Bay Athletic League teams met as scheduled Saturday night in San Ramon. It was business as usual on the field. De La Salle scored the first 27 points en route to a 48-10 victory that improved the Spartans’ record to 5-0. Ranked # 1 by the Bay Area News Group, the Concord powerhouse is expected to close its season with Clayton Valley Charter this Saturday night. “I’m just hoping for six to six, that’s the goal,” said De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh. “It has been two stressful months, but the kids deserve (the season). We try to do everything we can and to help as best we can. I’m glad we have five. ” California (2-3) will play the season finale in Acalanes next Saturday. Dorian Hale opened the scoring for De La Salle with a touchdown point. The Sacramento-state-tied elder followed with an 81-yard touchdown pass to Cal-tied senior Lu-Magia Hearns for a 14-0 lead. Touchdown runs by Nico Torrez and Mekhi Norfleet made it 27-0. The Spartans were 27-3 ahead at halftime. California reduced its deficit to 34-10 in the third quarter when Teddy Booras threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Jarvis. After that, Alumbaugh praised new California coach Danny Calcagno. “They played hard,” Alumbaugh said. “They have been well coached. Coach Calcagno does a great job. They know what they are doing. They had a good plan. They scout. They are doing well. ” De La Salle added two more touchdowns before the game ended – on a pick-six from Hearns and a long run by Norfleet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos