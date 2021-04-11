Double Commonwealth Games hockey medalist Willars announces retirement





The bronze medalist of the Double Commonwealth Games, Ollie Willars of England, has announced that he is retiring from hockey to focus on his new company. Willars, a member of the England teams who finished third in the men’s hockey tournaments in Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018, said he was “sad” to spend time on his career, but looks forward to the “next chapter”. The 30-year-old has founded a company called Give & Go, which will provide a personalized mentoring and coaching experience to help aspiring young hockey players. “There’s a hint of grief about leaving,” Willars said. “I’ve made a lot of good friends over the years and worked with great coaches. “So there is that, but actually I also feel a real excitement about what’s next and going to the next chapter. “I feel a little sad, but there are also a lot of happiness and fond memories of everything I have experienced during my career.” The 30-year-old will focus on his new company after retiring from Getty Images hockey Willars also won a bronze medal in the European Hockey Championship and was part of the England team that claimed third place in the 2012-2013 edition of the now-defunct Hockey World League. He said he had spoken to Danny Kerry and decided it was the best time to step away so that the head coach can focus on players who will represent Great Britain at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics this year. “With COVID-19 and everything going on, the team hasn’t played as many games as they want and it’s best for them to focus on the games Danny wants to take to Tokyo and unfortunately I didn’t fall into that category, ”Willars added. “It’s sad, but in the end I want the team to do the best they can and I can look back on the past eight years with a lot of happiness and many proud moments.”







