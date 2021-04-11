How table tennis changed the world 50 years later

It was 50 years ago, but Zhang Xielin still vividly recalls how a shaggy American table tennis player got on the Chinese team’s bus, a chance encounter that would determine history.

It was the world championships in Nagoya, Japan, and Glenn Cowan accidentally jumped in with Zhang and his teammates – an awkward moment as the United States and China were in serious conflict at the time.

“We were on the bus talking and laughing,” Zhang, now 80, told AFP.

“But when we realized an American had come on the bus, we fell silent.”

Chinese three-time world champion Zhuang Zedong eventually emerged and famously broke the ice, giving Cowan a silk embroidery as a souvenir from China.

They didn’t know it then, but it was the spark for China and the United States to normalize relations, in what became known as ‘ping pong diplomacy’.

Zhang, a world doubles champion and later coach of China, recalled, “ Mr. Zhuang understood that there was a difference between the American people and the U.S. chat with Glenn. “

Photographers captured Zhuang and a 19-year-old Cowan shaking hands and laughing.

“The paper came out the next day and it seemed that China and the United States were on the verge of a relationship,” Zhang said.

Days later, on April 10, 1971, the US team became the first Americans to set foot in China for nearly a quarter of a century when they were invited to play friendly games in the country.

After the thaw, President Richard Nixon visited China in February 1972 and a Chinese table tennis team visited the US.

In 1979 formal relations were established between the two countries.

– ‘Compete peacefully’ –

Yao Zhenxu played Cowan, who died in 2004 during the Americans’ groundbreaking journey.

Yao still remembers the score, winning 21-12, 21-14, and says Cowan then thanked him for “a serious game”.

Story continues

The American team was vastly inferior to the Chinese, so the hosts sometimes allowed their visitors to win points in the spirit of sportsmanship and good will.

Now 74, Yao says it was only afterwards that he realized that he had played a part in something historical.

“Because of ping-pong diplomacy, we changed the world order, and the people of China and the United States started friendly exchanges,” he said.

Yao appeared next to Zhang in Shanghai on Saturday to mark 50 years of ping-pong diplomacy, with the city government hosting an event featuring speeches and amateur friendly games.

But the anniversary comes at a time when relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated significantly due to a number of issues, notably trade, the plight of China’s Uyghur minority and the crackdown in Hong Kong.

In a recorded 50th anniversary speech, Chinese Ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, accused some in the US of “ideological bias and zero-sum thinking.”

But he and the Chinese state media took an overwhelmingly positive tone, with Xinhua news agency praising the “miraculous legacy” of ping-pong diplomacy.

Yao and Zhang hope the spirit of 1971 can help shape future relationships between the world’s two largest economies.

“Everyone knows that the relationship between China and the United States is a bit tense these days,” said Yao.

“We hope we can agree to disagree and maintain friendly relations.

“Don’t fear competition, we can compete peacefully.”

pst / dma / leg