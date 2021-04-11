Sounders vs. San Diego Loyal Summary: Sounders win last preseason game





SEATTLE Will Bruin saw the Seattle Sounders end their preseason on the positive side, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over USL Championship side San Diego Loyal on Saturday. Despite the lack of score, the Sounders looked fairly sharp and dominated from start to finish. In addition to his goal, Brown got another 1-on-1 chance and Fredy Montero set up a glorious chance early on. In the second half, Ral Ruidaz replaced Bruin and managed to squeeze out at least seven shots, hit the post once and force Trey Muse to come up with big saves several times. Montero wasn’t particularly sharp for goal, but he helped set up some very good chances with his pass, including pushing Cristian Roldan through on goal for a 1-on-1 chance. There were things we could have done better defensively at first, but the offensive moves were very, very good, said Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer. We have created many opportunities. We got the ball in the prime-assist zone more than I thought we would. Overall, I was really happy with our attacking moves. While the Sounders looked reasonably strong in all of their pre-season games, the only frustration was that they were only able to play two opponents outside the organization after Phoenix Rising had to cancel last week’s game. It must have been a different year, Brown said. I am sure it is more difficult to get more games. I think we did the best we could given the circumstances. We really have an experienced team, but our mentality is ready for Friday. The Sounders again used a 3-5-2 lineup. Roldan appeared to be the most advanced of the three central midfielders, with Joo Paulo often joining the attack and Josh Atencio usually sitting deep. Notably, the three center-backs were Nouhou, Xavier Arreaga and Shane ONeill.

Alex Roldan only seems to gain more confidence as a right-back. He never looked defensive and chose his spots well on the offensive side. He also worked some nice nodes and put in some quality crosses.

Atencio appears to be making a strong bid to become a regular part of the rotation. The 19-year-old rarely played in his rookie season, but has now started the last two games and doesn’t look out of place at all.

The Sounders reserves beat the Loyal reserves 1-0 in the earlier game, with 17-year-old Juan Alvarez scoring the lone goal of the game.

