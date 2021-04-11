Sports
Ricky Skerritt committed to the 2nd innings at the helm of Cricket West Indies
Jelani Beckles
RICKY Skerritt will face no opposition to the post of president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) when the deferred annual general meeting is held virtually on Sunday.
Skerritt was first elected chair of the CWI in March 2019.
The AGM was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, but the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) boycotted the elections, leading to the postponement.
Anand Sanasie was to challenge Skerritt in the election, but then decided not to run.
Vice President Dr. Kishore Shallow will also have no opposition at the AGM, as Calvin Hope has also withdrawn.
In a statement received by Newsday on April 1, Sanasie said: After deep reflection and consultation with my advisers, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the chairmanship of the CWI. I will be writing to the company secretary shortly to advise her accordingly. I therefore take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Ricky Skerritt and to express the best wishes, as he will be uncontroversial. I urge more conscious efforts to strengthen and improve the CWI’s finances in the areas of prudent tax management, accountability and transparency.
In a WhatsApp message to Newsday on Saturday, Skerritt confirmed that Sanasie had officially withdrawn. I have just heard that Mr Sanasie has submitted his letter this afternoon withdrawing from the elections. His running mate (Hope) did that more than a week ago. Both Dr. Shallow like me now have no opposition, Skerritt said.
Sanasie was secretary of the GCB executive who was defeated in the GCB elections on March 29.
He and Anand Kalladeen, who were treasurers at the previous GCB, were the CWI directors representing the GCB under former GCB president Dru Bahadur.
Bahadur was replaced by Bissondyal Singh Snr as GCB president.
In a Facebook post on March 28, the GCB explained why representatives did not attend the CWI AGM. The message stated: The main reason for this decision was that the current management of CWI did not meet the legal requirements of the articles of association and the submitted audited annual accounts of CWI. Financial statements must be sent to shareholders 14 days before the AGM and must be approved by the board of directors. This was not the first time in decades.
In the AGM timeline, the CWI said, Draft CWI financial statements were sent to all members on March 13, after approval by audit risk and compliance and finance committees and CWI’s board of directors.
The Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) and the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) all expressed sorrow that the BCA and GCB boycotted the election.
The WICB expresses its grief over the course of events at the Cricket West Indies annual general meeting scheduled for today 28 March 2021.
The LICB echoed the feelings of the WICB.
The LICB is saddened by the events of earlier today (March 28) at the CWI AGM. , felt comfortable discrediting CWI like this.
The JCAs statement said: This (boycott) comes at a time when we must work together to continue rebuilding our cricket, which requires a mature approach from everyone, especially those in leadership roles.
The chairman of the TT Cricket Board told Newsday that the decision of the BCA and the GCB left all directors shocked.
