HS Football Round: Henninger, Whitesboro, Grimes all take thrilling wins

The Black Knights beat the Bulldogs 8-6 on the road thanks to Sean Hunts-winning two-point conversion in the third quarter.

After a winless opening quarter in the Class AA battle, Nottingham’s Marlen Peters scored on a four-yard touchdown run in the second, but a failed two-point conversion held the score 6-0 at half-time. Before Hunt knocked the eventual winner to the ground, Hunter Kirnie hit Eric Sparkman on a seven-meter touchdown hookup to make it 6-6.

Henninger has given up only 18 points in their first four games of the season and is now 2-2. They close the spring season on Friday at 6 p.m. on the road against Liverpool.

Whitesboro 29, New Hartford 28 (OT)

Jeffrey Cubino made a two-point conversion attempt in overtime, giving the host Warriors a dramatic victory over the rival Spartans. Kyle Meier rushed in for a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 28-27 New Hartford and set up Cubinos heroics.

Despite seeing kicker Anton Kichuk start up on all three of his extra point attempts, Whitesboro coach Curtis Schmidt felt his team had seized the moment and needed to take advantage of the situation.

We, as the coaching staff, felt that we were finally regaining momentum and that we were finally getting the game going. Having a horse for a running back like Jeff Cubino also makes the decision a little easier, Schmidt said when discussing the decision to go for two.

The back-and-forth affair began with Warriors quarterback James Kraeger connecting with Stephen Dorozynski for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter. New Hartford’s Paul Circelli put in a couple of two-meter touchdown runs in the second to make it a 14-7 advantage for Spartans at half time.

Tyler Potocki threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Campola for the road team in the third, but Cubino also had a 35-yard scoring streak in the frame to send things to the fourth as a 21-14 Spartans lead. Cubino cashed in on a one-yard touchdown run in the last quarter to force overtime.

Ahead of Whitesboros’ last dagger, Potocki hit Campola for another touchdown pass this time from 15 yards away to give New Hartford a temporary 28-21 lead.

I’m proud of my kids and how they fought, Schmidt said. I have the utmost respect for the coaching staff, the players and the New Hartfords program.

The Warriors will take a 3-0 record to their scheduled regular season finale, scheduled for Saturday afternoon against East Syracuse Minoa.

Bishop Grimes 28, Morrisville-Eaton 22 (OT)

Despite trailing two touchdowns into the fourth quarter, the visiting Cobras came all the way back to take a narrow victory in eight-man action to improve to 1-1 the year.

Bishop Grimes junior running back Melo McKelvin provided the winning six-yard scoring run in overtime.

Victorious coach Jason Wait noted that although his club was 22-8 buying in the final quarter, the student athletes did not collapse.

This is the longest game I’ve ever been associated with, Wait said.

The Cobras are on the road against Thousand Islands on Saturday.

Holland Patent 50, Rome Free Academy 12

The Class C Golden Knights broke out for 33 points in the final quarter against the Class AA Black Knights, turning tight play into laughter in their victory on the road.

Of their five touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Holland Patent scored three on the ground, one on defense and one on special teams.

Neither team could find the end zone in the first quarter, but Golden Knights kicker Ethan Cassidy started with a 27-yard field goal in the second to open the scoring. Later in the second, Bryce Dare hit a five-meter touchdown run for his first of three scores on the day to make it 10-0 for Holland Patent at half-time.

Golden Knights quarterback Michael Benedetto went through the air only 5-for-12 for 106 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but one of his completions went 59 yards to Dare in the third to make it 17-0. RFA got on the board in the third via a 66-yard scoring point from Navaeh Baez, but that was as close as the hosts would get.

Dare secured his second and third touchdown runs in the fourth, while Benedetto also scored a 30-yard rush in the stanza. Adam Jones had a 25-yard pick-six and Luke Kochan had an 86-yard kick-off to the house to account for the latest Holland Patent points.

Black Knights’ second touchdown came on a six-meter pass from Evan Delutis to Alexander Wells.

In the win that took the Golden Knight record to 3-0, Jones, Caden Briggs and Jonathan Zylinsky all recorded interceptions.

Westmoreland / Oriskany 7, Clinton 0

Host Westmoreland / Oriskany got past the Warriors in a defensive battle to improve their season marker to 3-0.

The lone touchdown of the game came on a run by Aiden Fabbio, who finished the tilt with 119 rushing yards. Johann Bratge was big on the win, grabbing two interceptions to keep Clinton off the board.

Mexico 29, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 16

The Tigers advanced to 3-0 with a victory over the Rebels behind three all-purpose touchdowns from Hunter Lasinski.

The sophomore opened the games scoring in the first with a 10-yard touchdown reception from Ethan West before a second-quarter safety by the Mexican defense made it 9-0. West threw his second touchdown pass of the game 25 yards to Kayleb Merritt to give the victors 16 points at the break.

Lasinski scored on touchdown runs from five and 18 yards in the third, finishing the game with 105 rushing yards.

Pulaski 29, Phoenix 16

The visiting Blue Devils drove out the Firebirds and improved to 2-1 on the Campaign.

Pulaski had four different touchdown scorers in the win, starting with Mason Dawley, who ran out 50 yards in the first quarter. He finished the game with 122 yards on 16 carries. After Phoenix tied Mason Bell into second after his 53-yard scoring scamper, the Blue Devils retook the lead when Daulton Evans hit Casey Wilson on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Messiah Acevedo put on a five-meter touchdown run in the third to make it 22-8 in Pulaski’s favor as the action continued to the fourth. Riley Ballou closed the winners’ score with a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth, before Ethan Fox hit a five-yarder for the Firebirds.

Canastota 19, Oneida 14

Clay Roberts took a seven-meter pass from Nate Wood in the fourth quarter to lead the Raiders to their second win of the season.

The catch of the touchdown was the second of the game for Roberts when Canastota was 14-13 behind on his way to the last quarter. Malachi Motley scored on a 78-yard punt return for the third Raiders score.

Elmira 34, Fayetteville-Manlius 28

The Hornets rallied from a 28-14 half-time deficit with two second half scores but fell short in the non-league game.

FM (1-2) got the game right at 28-28 with seven minutes to go when Jack Nucerino scored his third touchdown of the game and Andrew Koster reeled in a 10 yard touchdown pass.

Elmira broke the tie with just under four minutes to go into the game and held on for the win.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 41, Camden 7

The Blue Devils won their third straight game of the season on Saturday. The Red Devils will host Canastota on Saturday.