No. 20 Women’s Tennis celebrates Senior Day with a 4-1 win over Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis team celebrated the careers of seniors Riley McQuaid and Dorthea Faa-Hviding on Saturday afternoon with a resounding 4-1 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. With victory in hand, the Maroon & White advance to 15-5 in the season with a 7-3 record against Southeastern Conference opponents. In defeat, the Razorbacks drop to 10-9 overall with a 4-9 record in SEC regular season play. Arkansas has dropped each of its last nine games in conference play, while the Aggies went unbeaten this week with a 2-0 record. The match started in doubles as usual, as Arkansas pair Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice came first on the board with a 6-3 win over No. 43-ranked Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith. A&M responded quickly, with Faa-Hviding and Renee McBryde defeating Lauren Alter and Indianna Spink in a 6-3 affair. The double came down to the No. 3 line, with McQuaid and Katya Townsend recording the decisive 6-4 win over Laura Rijkers and Kelly Keller to lead the Aggies to a 1-0 lead. Both teams switched to singles, with A&M taking four of the six first sets to get things started. The Razorbacks took their first win in the singles competition with Keller beating Goldsmith 6-3, 6-4. With a tie at 1-1, McQuaid put the Aggies ahead for the second time after her 7-5, 6-4 result over Alter. Faa-Hviding also recorded a win on her final day, scoring 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 over Cross, putting the Maroon & White on the verge of their 15th team win this season. In what is starting to sound like a broken record, McBryde won the game on lane five with a thunderous 6-7 (11), 6-0, 6-0 come-from-behind victory over Rijkers to finish the 4-1. to get. score. No. 22 Makarova and Townsend were each in the lead in their respective third sets, but their games were not ended when the team game was won. After the match, Texas A&M University celebrated the two members of the women’s tennis team who will be part of the 2021 Fightin Texas Aggie Class at McQuaid and Faa-Hviding. Faa-Hviding from Stavanger, Norway has set an overall record of 70-33 in Aggieland, taking second place on the team, while McQuaid has a team leader record of 78-33 in her collegiate career. Faa-Hviding will graduate in May and will intern at PricewaterhouseCoopers in her native Norway, while McQuaid will graduate in August and become an associate at SailPoint Technologies in Austin. Following Saturday’s result, Wollongong, Australia-born McBryde retains the team’s second longest active win streak, coming out on top in her previous nine games. She is now 15-3 overall this season, 12-2 in double matches and a flawless 8-0 at the number 5 singles line. Faa-Hviding improves to 13-2 overall in the 2020-21 season with a 12-1 double match record. McQuaid has a 14-6 record this year with a strong 9-2 season record in two games. Texas A&M women’s tennis awaits confirmation from the Southeastern Conference on makeup matches at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center next week. Stay tuned to 12thman.com for the latest schedule updates. On the teams improvement in doubles It was really great to see the improvements we made in doubles. We had a great workout yesterday where we focused on sharpening the basics a bit, and I feel like the girls played with a lot of confidence. They were very sure of themselves out there. Ultimately, that colon was key, because those singles matches were terribly close to that. We won 4-1 overall and it could have been 6-1, but we wondered for a while where to find those four points. At the Senior Day festivities for Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Riley McQuaid I was very happy for Dorthea and Riley, and I was happy that the race was won on their courts, which made it feel extra special today. They really did a great job with the energy, and you could tell they were having a good time and thriving right now. It was generally a special day, and it always makes Seniors Day that much more special when you can get the team win. Both girls have had great careers at Texas A&M, and they’ve done it with integrity every step of the way No. 20 Texas A&M 4, Arkansas 1 George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Bryan-College Station, Texas 1. # 22 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. # 33 Indianna Spink (ARK) 6-2, 3-6, 5-2, unfinished 2. Kelly Keller (ARK) defeats. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4 3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Tatum Rice (ARK) 6-3, 4-6, 5-4, unfinished 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Morgan Cross (ARK) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Laura Rijkers (ARK) 6-7 (11), 6-0, 6-0 6. Riley McQuaid (GUEST) def. Lauren Alter (ARK) 7-5, 6-4 Morgan Cross / Tatum Rice (ARK) def. # 43 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Lauren Alter / Indianna Spink (ARK) 3. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Laura Rijkers / Kelly Keller (ARK)

