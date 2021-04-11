The mayor of London wants to bring cricket matches from the Indian Premier League to the British capital





London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is running for re-election, wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to hold Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the United Kingdom, The Associated Press reported. Khan said English people would like to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant play for their respective IPL teams in England. Khan added that he is happy to work with England’s Surrey county team to bring the IPL to London, particularly in Lords of The Oval. Khan has suggested that BCCI could start friendlies later this year before hosting league games. I want us to be the undisputed sports capital of the world. The idea of ​​only seeing (Virat) Kohli or (Rohit) Sharma or (Jasprit) Bumrah when the Indian team comes is heartbreaking, he told the AP. I want (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni in London with Chennai. That’s why I really want to work with Surrey and others to get IPL to London. If at the beginning it’s friendly matches, exhibitions, so be it. But wouldn’t it be great to see some of these great teams, like Rajasthan Royals, play in London? IPL in England? However, IPL matches in England are highly unlikely in the coming years due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and some technicalities. BCCI has performed IPL seasons abroad twice since its inception in 2008, and both times due to certain restrictions. In 2009, BCCI hosted the first overseas IPL season in South Africa due to the country’s general election. In 2014, the BCCI ran the first few games in the UAE for the same reason. In 2020, the Indian board had to hold its matches in the UAE due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country. One of the things we need to do is explain to IPL what benefits other sports will have when they come to London, Khan said when asked about the prospect of hosting IPL games in the UK spring. These are the same conversations we had with the MLB Commissioner, the American Football Commissioner. If the idea of ​​having 90,000 fans at Wembley to watch Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko (in a heavyweight boxing fight in 2017) was pretty scary, then it worked. I’m sure we can get cricket out of it too. That’s why we had to be ambitious. The BCCI has never played an IPL match in the UK, but inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals played a match at Lords against Middlesex in the British Asian Cup in 2009. That was the only game played by an IPL franchise in England. But now London Mayor Sadiq Khan has expressed his desire to bring IPL matches to the UK, great news for the country’s cricket fans. Khan, who cited London as the sporting capital of the world, said the city already hosts matches from a variety of leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB, etc. Surrey chairman Richard Thompson had recently told the British media’s Daily Mail that the county would like to hold IPL matches at The Oval because of the kind of audiences it can attract in the country. Thompson said England’s cricket lost a lot during the pandemic and IPL matches could bring in millions in revenue and revive the sport after a dull year. (Image credit: PTI)

Keep up to date with the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to the latest news, Republic World brings you all live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravaganza.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos