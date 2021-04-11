Men’s tennis posts third round sweep with 9-0 win over Arcadia





Next game: Mercy University 4/14/2021 | 12 o’clock GLENSIDE, Pa. (April 10, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis team dropped just five points in the afternoon en route to a 9-0 win over Arcadia University on Saturday in a MAC Freedom game played at the Weiss Courts. With their third consecutive 9-0 victory, the Ducks rose to 3-0 in the season, while also taking their first MAC Freedom victory. Stevens is one of three undefeated teams in the conference. The win extended the regular season winning streak of the Ducks’ Conference to seven. Arcadia dropped to 0-3 in the year and to 0-1 in league game. “Our guys did a great job today arranging things and taking a dominant win at the conference,” said the head coach Steve Gachko “We look forward to returning to work Monday and preparing for more conference action ahead.” Junior Marc Feliu and freshmen Aashi kulakarni opened the scoring with their second straight 8-0 win at the first doubles, beating Johnathan and Josh Noble. The junior tandem van Mark Pabalan and Garrett Kincaid also collected their second straight 8-0 win to give the Ducks an early 2-0 lead in two games. First year Adam Borowczak and senior Gabriel Sifuentes ended the sweep in the doubles with an 8-1 win over Francis Tamesis and Luke Thatcher in the second doubles. The Ducks dropped only two points in doubles, while the Ducks dropped only four points in singles. Feliu extended the lead to four with 6-2. 6-0 win over Josh Noble in second singles, with Sifuentes capturing the match (0 and 0) with a win over Tamesis in third singles. Kulakarni, Borowczak, Pabalan and junior Brian Li all had decisive victories in their respective singles flights to end the game. Next one: Men’s Tennis welcomes Misericordia University to campus on April 14 for a MAC Freedom match. The promotion starts at noon. It will be the first meeting between the programs. Please be aware that all times, dates and opponents of events are subject to change. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos