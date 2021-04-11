Times Union hockey all-star team





As the clock stopped after his team’s 5-2 loss to Shenendehowa in the regular season finale, Adirondack Rivermen goalkeeper Ben DiFiore discovered a few positives from the defeat as he felt his team was capable of more than the final score that was on the scoreboard. that night.

The senior was right, and a week later the Rivermen got another shot at the Plainsmen, this time in the Section II championship game. Powered by 32 saves from DiFiore, Adirondack claimed his first Section II Championship with a 4-0 win over Shen. “That (loss) fueled our hunger to win. We all wanted to win that championship, ”said DiFiore. “You never want to lose and play a team again, but I think it helped us. We were ready to go. That last minute (of the title game) felt like 15 minutes. I couldn’t wait to give the boys a big hug and throw the gloves. It was a special feeling. “ DiFiore led the Rivermen to victories in seven of the nine games with one shutout, averaging just under 25 saves per game. A starter since his first season, DiFiore grew to a leading role on the team over the course of his career. Thanks to Danielle Parker “There’s always a do-your-work piece, so I was there to give my team the chance to win every game,” said DiFiore. “I really like the game. I have a passion for hockey and night in and night out, I wanted to set everyone on fire and get ready to win. “ With time left in his high school career, DiFiore still has some football and baseball to play for Glens Falls High this year and plans to continue his hockey career next year. “I play juniors with the Bay State Bobcats in Springfield, Massachusetts,” said DiFiore. “I will play there next year and hopefully I will go to another league and hopefully I will play college.” First team Will Cormie, Sr., F, Adirondack: Helped the Rivermen to their first Section II title, scoring 10 goals this season and adding 14 assists in nine games. Had three goals and six assists in his team’s three playoff games. Owen Grabb, Sr., F, Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa: Senior led Section II in scoring with 16 goals and nine assists in 13 games played, including five winning goals. Will Detora, Sr., F, Saratoga Springs: Counted six goals and added 10 assists for the Blue Streaks this year. Antonio Rosetti, Sr., D, Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa: Led the Section II defenders in scoring with six goals and 14 assists and helped the team earn a place in the Section II semi-finals. Mike Montague, Sr., D, Saratoga Springs: Named to the first team all-stars for the second year in a row, Montague led the Section II defender with seven goals and added three helpers this season.

Ben DiFiore, Sr., G, Adirondack: Wrote a shutout with 32 save performances in his team’s 4-0 win over Shenendehowa in the Section II final. Among the leader in saves, DiFiore stopped 91 percent of the shots he has encountered this season. Second team Jack Lucey, Jr., F, Bethlehem Luke Pezzano, Sr., F, CBA Ryan Saelens, Sr., F, Shenendehowa Will Bickford, Sr., D, Adirondack Reid Murray, Sr., D, LaSalle Anthony Zaccaria, Sr., G, CBA Coach of the year Mike DiFiore, Adirondack: Led the Rivermen – a team made up of players from Glens Falls High, South Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Warrensburg – who got underway at the end of the season, beating Shenendehowa 4-0 in Section II title game.

