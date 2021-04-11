Where certain footballers from Georgia lose playing time

Football in Georgia prides itself on its depth. Ever since Kirby Smart became head coach, building a deep squad that can constantly rotate players has been a priority.

Because of that philosophy, some extremely talented players have to spend time on the sidelines while their unit is on the field. Four such players immediately come to mind. Here are those players and why they might be missing out on some game time.

Jordan Davis: Conditioning

Size and conditioning have been an ongoing journey for nose guard Jordan Davis. In fact, it’s a big reason why Davis decided to stay his senior year.

Davis is a dominator in most situations. But he was not satisfied with the fact that he was a stud in “most” situations. Davis wants to be an all-down player. He wants to play a part in obvious passing and be a factor when opponents try to break up Georgia’s defense with quick passes.

To his credit, Davis has come a long way in this department since 2018. Smart has also acknowledged that Davis has resisted his conditioning work.

Jordan’s biggest problem is conditioning and weight control, ”said Smart. “He knows that and has worked very hard on it. We have to let him cut back a bit more to become really elite.” “The football game is played so differently now and there are certain games where he is a much bigger factor in, and some teams can make him a zero factor if they shoot the ball a lot or throw the ball. to contribute as the speed of the ball game increases, so it’s critical that he gets in the best shape of his life. Part of the reason he decided to come back was to be in great shape. could create a little more value and that’s one of the things he’s working on. “

Zamir White and Kendall Milton: each other

In almost every other program, running backs Zamir White and Kendall Milton carried the ball more than 20 times per game. Georgia is no different program. The Bulldogs have one of the deepest running stables in the nation and White and Milton are the headliners.

White doesn’t have an elite vision, that’s his most constant criticism. If he liked the running area better, White could be alone at the top of the stable. To his credit, he makes up for vision problems with his vigorous running style. White usually picks up an extra yard-or-two while being tackled.

Milton is more of a total package, but it is largely unproven. Milton had an impressive freshman season, but due to injury, he ended the year with just 36 touches. That’s far too small a sample size to baptize him as the next legendary Georgia to return.

Jalen Carter: Veterans above him

If anyone in Georgia’s defense is a “victim” of the depth of the team, it’s a defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter made an impression as a freshman when we watched him live, and he continues to impress in film.

Still, Dawgs Daily doesn’t expect him to start on the line of defense. That’s because of Devonte Wyatt returning for a second senior season. Wyatt started all 10 games last year and had appeared in 25 games before 2020. He is a leader and a very underrated player. Carter is clearly the future of the Georgian defense, but Wyatt is still the present.