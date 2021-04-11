Cricket news 2021: Lewis McManus stumping, Hassan Azad resigns, Leicestershire vs Hampshire, County Championship

A controversial stump incident marred the County Championship game between Hampshire and Leicestershire in England this week.
Hampshire registered a gigantic first innings total of 5/612 before declaring, with Captain James Vince knocking out 231 in an explosive knock on Leicester’s Grace Road.
Watch the 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership live and on demand with no ad breaks while in-game. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free>
Leicestershire was rolled for just 202 in response, so Vince chose to force the sequel.
The hosts carefully made their way to 1/59 in the second innings with Hassan Azad and Harry Dearden in the fold.
In the 25th over, spinner Liam Dawson beat the outer edge of Azad’s bat with a well-flown throw, and wicket-keeper Lewis McManus dismissed bail.
The square-legged referee gave Azad dumbfounded, and Hampshire celebrated their second breakthrough.
However, replays showed that McManus had the ball in his right hand as he removed the bail with his left glove.
Law 29.1.1.5 states: The wicket is put down when a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps by a fielder with his / her hand or arm, provided the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used.
While the wicket should not have been awarded, McManus apparently made no attempt to withdraw his appeal or notify the officials of his mistake.
READ MORE: Unlikely heroes emerge in the cricket final
Several cricket experts criticized McManus for his actions on social media, some accusing the 26-year-old of cheating, but many fans argued that the referees were equally responsible for the wrong decision.
Leicestershire County Cricket Club confirmed that coach Paul Nixon had contacted match referee Stuart Cummings about the incident, as first revealed by Wisden.com.
For everyone at Leicestershire, Hampshire’s behavior was extremely disappointing and has no place in the game, Sean Jarvis, CEO of Leicestershire CCC said in a statement.
I wrote to the ECB after the completion of this contract to express my concern and disappointment with what happened.
I hope we can resolve this matter quickly and proceed with the incident.
Vince defended his wicket-keeper on Sunday under fire, suggesting that McManus did not realize his actions at the time.
Lewis is quite gloomy about the way it looks, but from his and our point of view, we weren’t aware there was a problem until a few overs later, Vince told the ECB Reporters NetworkSpoke in a split second. Had we known immediately we would have called (Azad) back.
If he knew Lewis, he would have said something if he had known exactly what he had done.
Cummings said the ECB would issue a statement on the incident in due course, while Hampshire would not provide any official comment at this stage, according to ESPNcricinfo
Leicestershire eventually lost the game by one innings and 105 runs.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit