Cricket news 2021: Lewis McManus stumping, Hassan Azad resigns, Leicestershire vs Hampshire, County Championship

A controversial stump incident marred the County Championship game between Hampshire and Leicestershire in England this week.

Hampshire registered a gigantic first innings total of 5/612 before declaring, with Captain James Vince knocking out 231 in an explosive knock on Leicester’s Grace Road.

Leicestershire was rolled for just 202 in response, so Vince chose to force the sequel.

The hosts carefully made their way to 1/59 in the second innings with Hassan Azad and Harry Dearden in the fold.

In the 25th over, spinner Liam Dawson beat the outer edge of Azad’s bat with a well-flown throw, and wicket-keeper Lewis McManus dismissed bail.

The square-legged referee gave Azad dumbfounded, and Hampshire celebrated their second breakthrough.

However, replays showed that McManus had the ball in his right hand as he removed the bail with his left glove.

Law 29.1.1.5 states: The wicket is put down when a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps by a fielder with his / her hand or arm, provided the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used.

While the wicket should not have been awarded, McManus apparently made no attempt to withdraw his appeal or notify the officials of his mistake.

This doesn’t look great, especially if you are a stronger province who, with a day and a half left in the game, bumped 600 against a weaker one. https://t.co/AIm3WPEBWG – Dan Whiting (@TheMiddleStump) April 11, 2021

Several cricket experts criticized McManus for his actions on social media, some accusing the 26-year-old of cheating, but many fans argued that the referees were equally responsible for the wrong decision.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club confirmed that coach Paul Nixon had contacted match referee Stuart Cummings about the incident, as first revealed by Wisden.com.

For everyone at Leicestershire, Hampshire’s behavior was extremely disappointing and has no place in the game, Sean Jarvis, CEO of Leicestershire CCC said in a statement.

I wrote to the ECB after the completion of this contract to express my concern and disappointment with what happened.

I hope we can resolve this matter quickly and proceed with the incident.

Vince defended his wicket-keeper on Sunday under fire, suggesting that McManus did not realize his actions at the time.

Lewis is quite gloomy about the way it looks, but from his and our point of view, we weren’t aware there was a problem until a few overs later, Vince told the ECB Reporters NetworkSpoke in a split second. Had we known immediately we would have called (Azad) back.

If he knew Lewis, he would have said something if he had known exactly what he had done.

Cummings said the ECB would issue a statement on the incident in due course, while Hampshire would not provide any official comment at this stage, according to ESPNcricinfo

Leicestershire eventually lost the game by one innings and 105 runs.