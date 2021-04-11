Redwood rolls to big win against Drake





Redwood High’s Zack Johnson prepares for a move during an MCAL football game against Drake in San Anselmo on Saturday, April 10. (Photo by Jordan Warren)

Redwood’s Miles Grossman (14) catches a pass against Drake during an MCAL game in San Anselmo on Saturday April 10. (Photo by Jordan Warren)

Redwood High receiver Miles Grossman lifts the ball to celebrate as he scores against Drake in San Anselmo on Saturday, April 10. (Photo by Jordan Warren)

Nothing worked well for the Drake High football team on Saturday – even the field game clock stopped after halftime. Redwood was the beneficiary and the visiting Giants had all the time in the world to score 42 points in the first half on their way to a 59-0 victory at San Anselmo. The game was one-sided from the start. Redwood (3-1) scored on their first three offensive possessions to build a quick 19-0 lead. The Giants no longer needed a foul to extend the advantage to 28-0 by the end of the first quarter. A wandering Drake drop led to a Redwood safety, and on the ensuing kickoff, Miles Grossman raced to the heart of the field for a 65 yards return and another touchdown. We just wanted to come out and do our job in this game and leave last week’s devastating defeat to San Marin behind, said Redwood, running Thomas Johnson, who scored his second game of the season with three touchdowns. We knew we had to come here and get things done. It took the Giants more than two minutes to score on their first two possessions. The Redwood’s quarterback Brady Weingart completed four consecutive passes on the opening drive, and Johnson topped it off with an 18-yard touchdown foray around the left corner. Redwood’s defense, not to be outdone, hindered Drake’s attack by -16 yards on three plays, forcing a quick punt, and the Giants’ attack roared across the field again. Weingart hit three of the three passes on the drive, culminating in an attack on a crossing pattern to Miles Grossman for 16 yards and a touchdown. Before the game, Weingart completed his first 11 consecutive passes, finishing 12 of 14 for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Weingart’s favorite target was Zach Ginsburg, who got five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. It was a nice win today, said Redwood coach Allen Talley. We have done many good things. It was a good way to come back to last week’s loss. Talley said he was happy to be able to use a lot of players once the game was right. A lot of guys got onto the field today and we even got a lot of work for our kicker, Talley said. Redwood’s sophomore kicker Conor Weasler was busy and generous. He nailed a field goal from 40 yards and hit six-for-six on extra-point kicks. The highlights of Drakes were far and few in between, but overall, Diego Thorsen was a bright spot with five receptions for 79 meters Redwood 59, Drake 0 MCAL Redwood 28 14 10 7-59 Drake 0 0 0 0-0 SCORING SUMMARY R Johnson 18 run (pass failed) R Grossman 14 pass from Weingart (Weasler kick) R Johnson 2 run (run failed) R Security, bad click in end zone R Grossman 65 KO return (Weasler kick) R Tribuzio 32 pass from Weingart (Weasler kick) R Ginsburg 5 pass from Weingart (Weasler kick) R Johnson 28 run (Weasler kick) R Weasler 40 FG R Starbird 9 run (Weasler kick) Individual statistics Rushing Redwood, Johnson 10-93, Weingart 1-14, Starbird 4-10, Bonder 1 – (-4), Janowsky 1-0. Totals: 17-113. Drake, Baldwin 6-6, Gaebe 4- (min-20), Rojas 3-3, Atkinson 5- (min-18), bad snaps 2- (min-33). Totals: 20 – (- minus-67). Passing Redwood, Weingart 12-14-0 157, Bonder 3-4-0 32. Totals: 15-18-0 189. Drake, Gaebe 2-6-0 18, Atkinson 7-16-0 82. Totals: 9- 22-0 100. Receiving Redwood, Ginsburg 5-55, Tribuzio 2-38, Grossman 2-25, Davis 3-55, Veconi 1-2, Maync 1-7, Jacobs 1-7. Totals: 15-189. Drake, Baldwin 3-19, Thorsen 5-79, Henzi 1-2. Totals: 9-100. Records: Redwood 3-1, Drake 1-3.

