Armstrong / Cooper Boys Hockey: Reeve, Weisjahn deserves all conference selections | Sport

Armstrong / Cooper Boys Hockey: Reeve, Weisjahn deserves all conference selections

2 mins ago

Armstrong / Cooper Wings Owen Reeve and Noah Weisjahn were both named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team this season.

Senior Joe Potter also made the list as an honorable mention.

The Armstrong / Cooper seniors were two of the leaders on the Wings this season, returning from the 2020 finalists section.

Reeve was the starting goalkeeper. He finished 7-11 this season with 466 saves. Reeve had a 3.17 goals against average and a .891 serve percentage.

Coach Dan Charleston said Reeve is a very talented goalkeeper who understands the game and helps Armstrong / Cooper stay in and win games.

As a person, Reeve is someone who cares about his teammates and coaches and his community, Charleston said.

He has really been a staple of our program over the years, he said. He’s going to do well in life because he’s a go-getter and he’s trying. He will do whatever it takes to be successful.

He will obviously be missed, but hopefully the new kids who come in can understand that and build a little on what he’s done here at Armstrong / Cooper.

Weisjahn was the team’s top scorer this season as one of the forwards. He finished with 10 goals, including two game winners, and nine assists.

Weisjahn faced the challenge of moving from a secondary goalscorer from the 2019-2020 season, along with graduates Jack Campion and Ben Anderson, to become this season’s first go-to man.

Charleston said the Wings had to rely more on his attack to fill in the gaps left by the previous graduations, and it was hard to find a secondary score to help Weisjahn this season.

Weisjahn worked hard and did what he could, but he was alone in production and scoring most of the time. As someone who hates losing, that was frustrating for him, Charleston said.

As the tech staff, we tried to juggle lines and find ways to make things click and work, Charleston said. I thought he had done a great job for us, and he took on that role to the best of his ability, and I have no regrets about what he has given our program over the past four years. And he shouldn’t. He will be clearly missed.

I hope that children who enter the program will learn from him and learn from each other how to play and how to act and how to respond.

Potter was a left-handed defender and was one of the key players for 11 games until he hurt his ACL and missed the rest of the season. He finished with a goal and six assists.

Charleston said Potters’ injury hurt the team, and the Wings could never get into a groove after he was injured.

He had to see and watch and listen and not really do it, he said. That must be very, very difficult for anyone in that situation. I feel like we would have been much, much better in the playoffs. We would have had more experience. We might have had more life toward section play.

But Charleston said Potters’ resilience will help him do great things in the future, possibly on the junior circuit.

I’m sure he will make his way through playing some junior hockey and stay involved in the game as much as possible, Charleston said. We just hope he keeps doing that because we feel like he has the talent. We believe in him to go out and perform and be a boon to another program.

Reeve and Weisjahn plan to continue their hockey careers, but it is not easy with limited places and a lot of competition.

Charleston said he knows they can play and they want to play, but he’s not sure if they’ve done enough to steal or work or if they have a team to play for right after high school. It could have been different if they had the chance to show their talent on a bigger stage had Armstrong / Cooper had a deep playoff run.

With the pandemic, there were no scouts at matches during the regular season, making it difficult for all players in the state.

I believe someone would be foolish not to take those two or three if they chose to try, Charleston said. I know they are very good hockey players, and I know that they will make a team, a coach or a franchise very happy to be a part of it.

The path for them could be to look for an NAHL team or some other springboard, and try to climb up from there to possibly play at the collegiate level one day. They just need a chance, Charleston said.

I hope they choose to continue, but knowing what they can do, I know they can definitely make a name for themselves and build their high school career into a good junior experience, he said.

