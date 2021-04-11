Find sumo wrestlers and cricket in Endorphina’s new online slots





Online software developer Endorphina has announced two brand new online slot games, one featuring Sumo wrestling and the other focused on the game of cricket. Both new games offer players something unique when it comes to spinning the reels. Check out the details of the new titles below! Legendary Sumo One of the most iconic sports in the world is sumo wrestling. Bringing this sport to life on the reels, Endorphina introduces Legendary SumoOn the grid you will find a full ring of fighters and fans, waiting for the legendary wrestlers to hit the mat. The Game with 5 × 3 reels has 21 paylines and contains special symbols that activate functions in the game. The red mask acts as the wild in the game, replacing all icons except the scatter symbol. The Imperial Gold Cup is the scattering. Find three or more of this icon and you will trigger 10 extra spins! The extra spins can be retriggered, allowing you to earn even more spins in the game. During this round, the scatter acts as a wild and replaces other icons. The extra spins also determine winning sumo huntersEach sumo fighter on the winning team will receive one Gold trophy and it becomes a joker. Winnings in this round are multiplied by two. Cricket Heroes Are you a fan of the elite game of cricket? Do you follow the luxury sport in real life? If you like cricket, you will find that Endorphina has taken over the game and spun the reels. This innovative title is also a 5 × 3 game with 21 paylines. Join the leading cricket team and join the action like you spin the reels! The scatter in Cricket Heroes is represented by the Prize Cup. The wilderness is the Cricket Ball. The wild will spread for all icons except the scatter. When a wild is found in a winning combination, the winnings are doubled. Find three or more bonus symbols on the reels to trigger the game with extra spins. In this round the prices are multiplied by three! Participate in Cupid Slot Game The two new sports theme slot games are now joining other new titles from the developer. In February Endorphina launched a new game based on Valentine’s Day. The new Cupid slot was released, offering players the chance to encounter a winged cherub who helps bring love and victory to the reels.







