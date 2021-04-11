Pittsburg to play Serra, Valley Christian, Wilcox





Pittsburg coach Victor Galli says he is enjoying the spring football season and not just because his powerhouse team has flattened everyone. The weather, Galli noted Saturday, is now much more pleasant than the first weeks of a traditional fall season, when three-digit temperatures are part of the deal. The heat certainly wasn’t underway for Pittsburg on Saturday, as the Pirates brought their record to 4-0 with another outburst, which was a 67-8 road victory against Deer Valley. But after the fall, there will be a lot of hissing. After Saturday’s win, Galli told the Bay Area News Group that his teams’ non-league schedule for next season is almost ready. The Pirates open against Serra, a game that would have been sparkling this spring given the dominance of both teams. Pittsburg is # 2 in the Bay Area News Group’s Top 25, Serra is # 3. Pittsburg will also play in fourth place against Valley Christian and Santa Clara power Wilcox and is in negotiations to add Sacramento heavyweight Folsom to the schedule, Galli added. That will set a team on fire for off-season conditioning. “We’re going through the gauntlet,” Galli said. “It will be a challenge.” Pittsburg has been 3-1 against Serra since 2016, split two games with Valley Christian in 2006 and 2007 and rallied 17 behind in the fourth quarter to beat Wilcox 35-31 in 2019. On Saturday, the Pirates simply had too much talent for Deer Valley. Senior Eli Brickhandler and sophomore Jaden Rashada each threw four touchdown passes and combined more than 1,000 feet through the air. Daytuawn Pearson had a big day with over 150 yards rushing and receiving, plus two touchdowns. We had a good day today, said Galli. Daytuawn Pearson had a very good game again. Both quarterbacks had good days. Galli praised Deer Valley coach Robert Hubbard, pointing out the challenges he faces “They fought hard,” said Galli. “We’ve had some really good games. Flawless. We don’t get many penalties. It was very clean. It was a good game today and a transition to next week. ” Pittsburg will close the season next Saturday at Antioch in the 102nd Big Little Game. Then comes the low season. Asked if he wished there were playoffs this spring, Galli said: ‘It would be nice to see what would happen. But at the same time, we haven’t touched any weight for 14 months. Frankly, we have to get back to the weight room. We would be okay in the playoffs. We would be competitive. But some people have not stopped. They shifted to outdoor weight rooms. We have not been able to do that. ” But the Pirates overwhelmed their Bay Valley Athletic League rivals, scoring Freedom, Heritage, Liberty and Deer Valley 216-45.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos