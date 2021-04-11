Summary: Wild bad luck with a loss to Blues

This was a game the Wild deserved to win.

Per MoneyPuck.com, they checked most of the advanced statistics, recorded 30 shots on target and saw good performances from many of their skaters after a devastating effort on Friday night. They even scored on the power play, which should be enough for this club to win every night.

Unfortunately for the Wild, the St. Louis Blues were able to tie the game after both Minnesota goals. Part of the reason for this could be that although both teams scored 30 SOG, the Wild found themselves scoring more hits and blocking more shots than the Blues. The conventional wisdom is that this shows toughness (it does) and is a good sign (it isn’t). The problem with these hit and block perks is that the Wild played without a puck when they checked a blue jersey or blocked a shot.

It’s possible that this possession differential was difficult for a team that played last night. Anyone who has played hockey knows that when your team has the puck, you never feel tired. This could explain the late game meltdown that ended up costing the Wild the winner point in extra time – their legs just weren’t there.

De Wild started the game well – they kept pace in a controlled, defensive first period and knocked off the frame with a goal from Nico Sturm. Sturm had been scratched the night before and fire came out, much to the delight of the Minnesota believers.

It was just the kind of goal the Green Gunners needed to give them confidence in their defense – keep the Blues on the edge, and our goals will come.

St. Louis balanced the game from Mike Hoffman’s stick early in the second period, scoring the power play from the right wing. The lefty essentially pottered an Ovechkin one timer in reverse. To wrap up the period, Matt Dumba said all you can do I can do backwards and blow a power play goal past Ville Husso.

The term laser does not do this shot justice. Dumba completely plastered this puck in the top corner, and hopefully that’s a sign of what’s to come for the Wilds hardest point shooter. After his chest injury nearly two years ago, it looks like Dumbas’ shot is really back, just in time for an electric year with Kaprizov.

Minnesota looked ready to finish the game, allowing only .778 xG in the third period, until Mike Hoffman scored a Mickey Mouse goal with the extra forward. Stuck killing time in their own zone, the Wild got tired, starting to collapse into the net to block shots rather than pressurized puck carriers. Hoffman sent a puck to the net, which was easily shot aside by Talbot – straight into two retreating Wild defenders, ricocheting the rebound into their own net. It was like the opposite of a perfect dude picture – couldn’t be redone in a hundred tries – and the game bled to OT.

Minnesota did poorly on 3-on-3. We barely had the puck in our hands and made only one attempt, a .03 xG shot at Kaprizov’s goal. Such shots sometimes make me wonder if too much pressure has been put on the budding superstar to simplify his game and take advantage of his shot, when in fact his way of playing and stick handling are probably his most dominant traits.

After that shot, the Blues held the puck and bordered Minnesota in their own end. To the credit of the Wild, St. Louis didn’t break into the center of the zone at all during this time, and the match seemed destined for a shootout as Kaprizov chased Vince Dunn to center the ice with twenty seconds left in the extra frame. Unfortunately for us, Dunn escaped the pesky Siberian. The Blues came in for another rush, and when ROR took the puck behind the net by less than five seconds, he surprised Talbot on the wraparound with a hard backhand shot into the short top corner.

After such a solid effort in response to Friday night’s 9-1 loss, this was a crusher for fans and must have been for the players as well. Getting the loser point is a consolation on many evenings, but tonight it felt like the Wild had taken a win.

While the Blues didn’t seem all that dangerous this year – at 23rd in the MoneyPucks rankings for statistical team power going into the night – they are becoming a team that should take the Wild seriously. Landing second or third in the division, Minnesota’s goal at this point should be to avoid a first-round matchup in Denver. On Monday evening, the Wild hopes the season series vs. St. Louis to tie at 2-2. If they can’t, the teams hope that a first-round friendly match can rely on Vegas, which is unlikely if we can’t beat the best teams in the division to close out the regular season.

Burning questions

Can Zach Parise build on his achievements?

Parise delivered a solid performance tonight. They played mainly on par with Eriksson Ek and Johansson, bringing in a 5-on-5 xG% of 78.3%, a predominant figure in possession statistics. Another good sign for the veteran winger is that he scored 4 shots on target – Parise is what many call a volume scorer which means he’s not looking for quality odds but the more I shoot the more I score a mindset. It’s encouraging to see Parise generate successful metrics on the ice while playing his game.

Will Cam Talbot continue its strong game?

De Wild only gave up a total xG of 1.82. This figure implies solid defensive performance and a relatively low workload for Talbot; However, the goal scored late in the third period was a bad bounce – more the result of bad luck than bad goalkeeping. By ignoring that goal, the Blues earned about the other two they got.

The real problem I’m having with Talbot tonight is the overtime winner. No doubt it was a great shot from OReilly; However, with two defenders up front and two seconds left in OT, Talbot needs to know if OReilly is likely to shoot, not pass. When a player is tight against the net and the goalkeeper is set, both the shooter and goalkeeper know it’s a race to the top corner. Talbot didn’t get up fast enough, and it sealed the game for the Blues. It’s a nitpick in an otherwise solid game for Talbot, but in my opinion the late game play is disappointing as it spoils his night.

Will Kyle Rau get more Ice Age?

Rau didn’t see as much ice age as he did on Friday night, when he played 1:15 pm. His primary line with Cramarossa and Sturm played 8:52 together, but with the odds and end points between substitutions, he achieved a total TOI of 12:42. The 4th line was dominant in possession with an xG% of 82%, and Rau posted a personal on-ice 5-on-5 xG% of 72%. Rau played fewer minutes than any forward except Zach Parise, so at least he didn’t see an increase in usage tonight, despite being a lonely analytical ray of hope on Friday.