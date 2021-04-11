Massage therapist Deshaun Watson tries to explain text messages that could hurt Watson’s case

Getty images

On March 31, Jasmine Brooks became one of 18 massage therapists to make statements in support of the Texas quarterback Deshaun WatsonOn April 6, attorney Tony Buzbee attributed to Brooks (without specifically naming her) text messages that seemed to match Buzbee’s allegation that Watson was acting inappropriately with Buzbee’s 22 clients who have sued Watson.

The next day, Brooks spoke to KHOU-11 about the situation. She did not deny sending the messages, which explained her decision to stop giving massages to Watson after two and a half years. The Brooks interview spans the series of text messages in question.

The first, from Brooks, “I know I know I know.”

Dan from Brooks: “That’s crazy.”

Then from Brooks, “I said you stopped working with him?”

Then a response: “Yes, why.”

Finally, four answers from Brooks: “Bc I heard too many things about him messing with other people. Just like that of other therapists and beauticians. He has done a lot in the last 3-4 months. And I even told his ass to be careful because his name was spreading. I just hope no one calls to question me. “

In the interview with KHOU-11, Brooks first explained that she stopped massaging Watson because he had worked with so many people. She said she thought there was a potential liability issue if Watson were injured by one of the various people who worked on him. “I just didn’t want that on my plate anymore,” she said.

Brooks was then questioned about the text exchange. She first said it was “completely taken out of context” because it was not sent to another therapist, but to a friend. (This does not mean that the message has been taken out of context.) Then she talked about the content of the text messages.

Really what I meant was that Deshaun is, he works with a lot of people, he works with a lot of therapists. I don’t know these people. I don’t know what they are doing to him. And I just didn’t like to continue my work with him. There is one instance where I know Deshaun and I spoke to a beautician and, you know, Deshaun is in a relationship, but there was some kind of personal relationship with this person. And I spoke to Deshaun and told him to be careful because I feel like he doesn’t know the intentions of some of these people he works with, you know, his personal information has been posted on Instagram, on the Instagram platform, and I felt like it wasn’t safe for him, for him or for his career, just to go to someone. “

That makes sense for all of her text messages, except for one: “I just hope no one calls me to question me.” Why does she hope no one will call her to question her? KHOU-11 did, and she freely agreed to speak. And she spoke without hesitation or ambiguity.

Common sense suggests that “I hope no one will call me to question me” means that there is something she knows or has heard that she does not want to reveal about Deshaun Watson. That interpretation makes even more sense if, as it seems, the text exchange was fueled by the idea that Watson had been charged with misconduct during massage sessions.

Regardless, it is now a certainty that Jasmine Brooks will be subpoenaed by Buzbee to testify in up to 22 civil trials, and she will indeed be aggressively and repeatedly questioned about her text messages.