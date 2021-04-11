COVID hit PSL 6 to resume from June 1: PCB | Cricket News







Participants will begin their seven-day quarantine from May 22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

The competition was delayed after several players tested positive in March after Peshawar Zalmi coach Daren Sammy and captain Wahab Riaz broke the bio-secured bubble by meeting their franchise owner Javed Afridi, who was not part of the bubble.

Before the postponement, 14 league matches were held between February 20 and March 3.

We're ready, we're sure oye! Who will take home the # HBLPSL6 trophy? #MatchDikhao More: https://t.co/6fUcVRVYlW – PakistanSuperLeague (@ thePSLt20) 1618137447000 LAHORE: The postponed games of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Karachi June 1-20, with the nation's cricket board pledging a zero-tolerance approach to all those who violate the COVID-19 SOPs. The PCB had appointed a two-person research panel to review the biosafety protocols, statutes and regulations for the PSL-6 and make recommendations on how to better ensure the implementation of a biosafety environment for future events.

“The Board discussed and discussed the panel’s findings in detail. They expressed disappointment at the failures highlighted in the report and recommended corrective action to be taken.

“The BoG endorsed all of the research panel’s recommendations, including robust and strict implementation of the protocols, and maintained a zero-tolerance approach to all those violating the Covid-19 SOPs, which have been put in place for the health and safety of all participants.”

The statement further stated that the PCB was in the final stages of the appointment of a globally recognized safety management company to ensure the safe resumption and completion of PSL 6.

“The members were informed that a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will start from May 22 in one hotel and after three days of training sessions the PSL 6 matches will resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20” added .







