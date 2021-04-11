‘I suppressed things out of court’

Chris Evert had an incredibly successful tennis career; she is one of the most decorated players in the sport. The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion has dominated each of the major tournaments many times over. Outside of court, however, Evert hasn’t been as successful when it comes to her personal life.

She has been married three times. Unfortunately, Evert’s latest union sent the tennis star to a dark place. Despite the difficulties she faced in her personal life, the now 66-year-old worked enough on things to ensure she continued to perform at the top of her game.

Chris Evert’s first two marriages ended in heartbreak

She reported on Evert’s marriages, the first occurring at the age of 24 in 1979. She married fellow tennis player John Lloyd after reading an article in which he talked about an athlete’s loneliness. She was also lonely, so related to his message.

Looking back on that relationship, Evert realizes that “it was doomed from the start.” Lloyd traveled on the men’s tour; she was on the women’s circuit. Evert admits she was “married” to tennis. She “had no more emotion then [she] came home. ”

Evert and Lloyd divorced in 1987. The following year she married Olympic skier Andy Mill. The ‘golden couple’ had three sons during their 18-year marriage, which ended in 2006.

The end of Evert’s third marriage

Golfer Greg Norman with his wife and caddy, Chris Evert, at the Masters | David Cannon / Getty Images

Evert left Mill after his friend and professional golfer Greg Norman courted her. They were married in 2008. Evert didn’t know Norman as well as she might have liked, acknowledging that she was “married.” [her] affair, ”the tennis icon told Elle. They separated after only 15 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in late 2009.

This third divorce hit Evert hard because of the mistakes she felt she made and the pain she caused Mill. She described Mill as her ‘husband and best friend and soul mate’. Evert says she was “a bit of a mess” when her conscience hit. It put her “on the verge of despair,” said Elle. She spent a lot of time crying and reading self-help books.

Evert’s mental health improved as she increased her exercise routine, practiced yoga, and went to therapy. Counseling helped her realize that she was always seeking attention and approval, which is why she felt she always needed a relationship. Evert went so far as to call herself “a relationship addict.”

Is Chris Evert in a relationship now?

Evert remains heavily involved in the tennis world. She owns the Evert Tennis Academy with her brother and coaches a high school tennis team. In addition to contributing to Tennis magazine, the 66-year-old serves as a TV analyst for tournaments.

Evert also has her own tennis and sportswear. She may still be involved in tennis, but one thing has changed for the self-proclaimed relationship addict: She’s not in a relationship. Evert hasn’t given up on love, but she doesn’t have the same need for it as when she was younger.

Evert says that next time she will “have a more independent relationship.” It is difficult for her as a strong woman who does not want to be dominated, but also does not want to walk over a partner. “I think it will come if I’m not looking for it, if I don’t try so hard,” she told Elle.