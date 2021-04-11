Somerville conquers GBL Boys Hockey Championship – Boston Herald





SOMERVILLE With an opponent they couldn’t beat in regular season and a Greater Boston League title at stake, Somerville geared up for the occasion. The Highlanders (7-1-1) scored two goals in the first period and didn’t look back by beating GBL rivals Medford (4-1-1) 2-0 last night at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Somerville. They gave everything they had tonight, said head coach Chris Capasso. Defend, goalkeeper, insult, they’ve all done it tonight. They did the little things and they really worked for it. Somerville took the lead early, just seconds after an early penalty kick expired, senior defender Aidan Johnson took the open ice, slashed across the high slot before slashing a wrist shot off the crossbar and in, making it 1-0 on the first shot of the game, 3:43 in. Johnson would strike again with 5:25 to go in the first, dropping a puck in the direction of goal from the point that bounced through traffic in front of him and found the back of the net. Johnson, a senior, was physically present at the rear all night, using his body and positioning to avoid Medford opportunities in dangerous areas, winning puck fights deep in his own zone, and jumping into the game when the opportunity arose. He’s been our rock, he’s the man we can count on, Capasso said. He absolutely hit the mark and he did it for us tonight … I couldn’t ask for more. The two previous encounters between the squads had ended in a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 Mustangs victory, so the Highlanders felt the added pressure to get a little revenge on a team that had given them everything they could in could handle the regular competition. season, most recently being the defeat on Tuesday just before the tournament. The Somervilles team’s defense was relentless, suppressing Medford forwards with layers, good stick positioning and thorough effort on the back control to keep the Mustangs off the board. Medford would go 0-for-6 on the power play and managed to put just two shots on target with the extra man. Zero goals on six penalties, it’s just a great achievement, Capasso said. We really talked about it the last few training sessions and we were able to perform tonight. After not having a season in winter and wondering whether or not they could end their season in spring, this was the best possible way to end an incredibly difficult season to navigate. We were off more than we could practice and play, I kept telling them to play the game like it was their last … These guys worked hard all the off season. They bought it in and it was great, I’m glad we got to do this for the parents, they didn’t get to watch any games and this last one at least lived up to expectations. SOMERVILLE 2, MEDFORD 0 Medford (4-1-1) 0 0 0 0 Somerville (7-1-1) 2 0 0 2 First period SO Aidan Johnson (Owen Rosas), 3:43 SO Johnson (Cosmo Curtatone), 9:35 Second period No score. Third period No score. SAVES: ZO John Donovan, 13; ME Conner Carreiro, 13

